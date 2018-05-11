Man due in court over attempted armed robbery in Dublin

A MAN IS due in court this morning over an attempted armed robbery in Dublin yesterday.

The incident occurred on Berkeley Road yesterday morning at 10.30am. A man walked into a premises and produced a gun from a bag.

He threatened staff and demanded money, but left the scene without any cash.

As a garda car was responding to the call they observed a man close by and arrested him. A firearm was also recovered.

The 44-year-old man was arrested and conveyed to Mountjoy Garda station where he was detained for questioning and later charged in connection with the incident.

He will appear at the Central Criminal Court later this morning.

Witnesses to the incident are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.