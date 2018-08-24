This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 24 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Australia has its seventh Prime Minister in 11 years

A Liberal Party revolt instigated by hardline conservatives unseated moderate Malcolm Turnbull.

By AFP Friday 24 Aug 2018, 7:28 AM
28 minutes ago 2,027 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4198841
New Prime Minister Scott Morrison (right) walks with Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg after a party meeting in Canberra, Australia today.
Image: David Gray/AP/Press Association Images
New Prime Minister Scott Morrison (right) walks with Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg after a party meeting in Canberra, Australia today.
New Prime Minister Scott Morrison (right) walks with Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg after a party meeting in Canberra, Australia today.
Image: David Gray/AP/Press Association Images

SCOTT MORRISON HAS been installed as Australia’s seventh prime minister in 11 years after a Liberal Party revolt instigated by hardline conservatives unseated moderate Malcolm Turnbull.

Former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, an ex-police officer and right-winger, was the driving force behind the move to oust Turnbull after a party backlash against his more liberal policies.

But after a torrid week of political intrigue in Canberra it was Morrison, a Turnbull ally who served as treasurer, who won a party vote 45-40.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, another Turnbull backer, was also in the running but was eliminated in the first round of voting.

“My course from here is to provide absolute loyalty to Scott Morrison,” Dutton, who Turnbull accused of bullying and intimidation in the move to oust him, said in brief comments afterwards.

Turnbull, who has pledged to quit parliament after his near three-year reign came to an end, survived one attempt to oust him on Tuesday, but ministers then began defecting, throwing the government into crisis.

His departure from politics will spark a by-election for his Sydney seat, threatening the government’s wafer-thin one-seat parliamentary majority.

Thwarted ambitions 

Dutton, who favours slashing migrant numbers and even pulling Australia out of the Paris climate agreement, was the sole candidate to be prime minister until yesterday when Morrison and Bishop entered the fray to try to halt his power grab.

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, an arch conservative widely seen as the instigator of the move to get rid of Turnbull, said it was now important to “save the government” with national elections due by the middle of next year.

Turnbull must now pay a visit to the Governor-General to officially inform him of events and once there will recommend Morrison to form a new government.

Morrison, an evangelical Christian and former immigration minister, who took credit for “stop the boats” — a harsh policy to halt asylum-seekers from entering Australia — is further to the right than Turnbull but not as hardline as some in the party.

The unrest is the latest chapter in a turbulent decade for Australian politics, which has frequently descended into manoeuvering and backstabbing that has alienated voters.

No leader has managed to serve out a full term since former Prime Minister John Howard lost the 2007 election, in a remarkable revolving door at Canberra’s parliament house.

Dutton needed to prove he had majority backing before launching his tilt at the leadership, or 43 signatures from within the party’s parliamentary group — a requirement for him to force a second crack at the top job.

Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne, another Turnbull ally, blasted disruptive elements inside his party for bringing on the challenge.

“I think some people should have considered the greater good of the people of Australia, and the government, rather than their own self-interest and ambition,” he said.

Complicating matters, Dutton was referred to the solicitor-general over his eligibility to sit in parliament due to family financial interests in childcare centres that receive government subsidies — a possible breach of constitutional rules.

The nation’s top lawyer today cleared him to continue in parliament.

One minister was so disillusioned with the push to oust Turnbull that he took to Twitter to apologise to the Australian people.

“Australia. We owe you an apology. I’m sorry. You deserve better than many of the things our Federal Parliament has served up to you for the past 10 years,” wrote Nationals MP Darren Chester, whose party is in coalition with the Liberals.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Mattie McGrath: People are 'getting sick and tired' of Mary McAleese and she should 'get off the stage'
    60,237  218
    2
    		New artwork installed at site of 'Somebody's Child' exhibition in Temple Bar for Pope's visit
    49,173  72
    3
    		Papal traffic restrictions set to hit Monday commuters
    34,685  39
    Fora
    1
    		This is how much the troubled House of Fraser owes Irish firms like Newbridge Silverware
    1,022  0
    2
    		Croke Park and the Digital Hub are fighting to keep prime sites off the land-hoarders list
    366  0
    3
    		'I tested my first health supplement on my family – nobody died so we said we’d keep going'
    218  0
    The42
    1
    		'It is a defining moment. This is the first club that has paid a lot of money for a kid then allowed him to stay in Ireland'
    35,138  10
    2
    		'Devastated' Carnacon club preparing appeal to Connacht LGFA over Mayo expulsion
    28,587  66
    3
    		Ireland's James Tennyson lands world title fight alongside Katie Taylor at iconic Boston venue
    16,056  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kevin Hart went for a late-night run around Dublin after his 3Arena gig on Tuesday
    10,408  0
    2
    		People are outraged by this bloke's decision to meet Britney dressed as the '2007 version'
    9,510  1
    3
    		Liam Payne felt the need to tell everyone he's, like, really into sex... it's The Dredge
    7,281  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    'In 1969, I fell pregnant as a teen - and then the Church took over'
    'In 1969, I fell pregnant as a teen - and then the Church took over'
    New artwork installed at site of 'Somebody's Child' exhibition in Temple Bar for Pope's visit
    Halligan says Church teaching on homosexuality 'evil' as LGBT issues under spotlight at RDS
    HSE
    &quot;They weren't expecting him to survive&quot;: Father of brain injury patient hopes for funding to give his son a future
    "They weren't expecting him to survive": Father of brain injury patient hopes for funding to give his son a future
    Parents of toddler who was unresponsive for an hour given 'mixed messages' about ambulance location
    Pregnant women due this weekend in Dublin advised to leave plenty of time for journeys across city
    DUBLIN
    Papal traffic restrictions set to hit Monday commuters
    Papal traffic restrictions set to hit Monday commuters
    Drug-taking, violence and self-harming - what users of emergency accommodation witness at night
    'Businesses are nervous about this weekend. There’s a lot of confusion about what’s going to happen'
    RDS
    Leaflets making false link between abortion and cancer on offer at World Meeting of Families
    Leaflets making false link between abortion and cancer on offer at World Meeting of Families
    Pope dolls and stained-glass Skodas: Day 1 at the World Meeting of Families
    'Only a proportion' of clerical abuse victims have come forward, Archbishop says

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie