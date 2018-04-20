  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 20 April, 2018
'Devastated, heartbroken': Tributes pour in from across music industry for 'beautiful soul' Avicii

The musician was found dead in Muscat, Oman, this afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 20 Apr 2018, 9:45 PM
3 minutes ago 304 Views No Comments
Obit Avicii Source: Amy Sussman via PA Images

THE DEATH OF of 28-year-old Avicii, one of the world’s most successful DJs, has stunned his fans and the music world, and tributes have been pouring in online for him in recent hours.

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa and Madonna are among those who have paid their respects in words to the Swedish DJ.

“Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans,” British singer Dua Lipa said, posting on Twitter.

Meanwhile, fellow DJ Calvin Harris said: “Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim.”

Two years after his unusually early retirement due to nagging health concerns, the Swedish DJ was found dead on a visit to the Gulf kingdom’s capital Muscat, a statement said from his representatives said this evening.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” his management said without specifying the cause of death.

“The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Avicii was among the first DJs to break through in the mainstream as electronic dance music grew over the past decade from nightclubs to Top 40 radio. He helped produce Madonna’s last album and created a global hit out of Coldplay’s “A Sky Full of Stars,” to which he added a layer of energetic electronica.

Madonna posted on Instagram this evening paying her respect to Avicii: “So sad. So tragic. Goodbye sweet Tim. Gone too soon.”

So Sad....... So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. 💙 Gone too Soon.

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Tiesto, an early mentor to Avicii said: “Words can not describe how I feel right now. I am gonna miss you brother.”

“I have no words. I remember who amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt just like yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii’s family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken,” Rita Ora said.

Meanwhile, DJ David Guetta, who collaborated with Avicii in the past, added: ”We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician.

“Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio, playing together as DJs or just enjoying life as friends.”

Health problems

While the death came as a shock, Avicii has spoken publicly in recent years about his health problems including pancreatitis, triggered in part by excessive drinking.

The condition forced him to cancel shows in 2014 as he had to have his gallbladder and appendix removed.

In 2016, Avicii stunned fans by announcing his retirement when he was just 26, saying that he wanted to leave the high-flying electronic music lifestyle.

“The scene was not for me,” he told music magazine Billboard after his decision.

“It was not the shows and not the music. It was always the other stuff surrounding it that never came naturally to me. All the other parts of being an artist,” he said.

“I’m more of an introverted person in general. It was always very hard for me. I took on board too much negative energy, I think,” he said.

With reporting by AFP. 

