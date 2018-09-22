This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 22 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Plans afoot to build giant mural at Aviva Stadium to dissuade graffiti artists

Planning permission is sought or a mural to ‘discourage unlawful graffiti’ and make a ‘positive contribution’ to the locality.

By Cianan Brennan Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 2,149 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4248238

3 The Aviva Stadium, viewed from Lansdowne Road DART Station. Note graffiti behind the crossing barriers Source: Google Maps

A PLANNING APPLICATION has been lodged with Dublin City Council for a giant street art mural at the Aviva Stadium with a view to discouraging graffiti artists from painting walls in the area.

The application has been lodged by New Stadium Designated Activity Company, the company charged with the management of the stadium.

No cost projection for the installation has been outlined as yet.

The development will consist of “the painting (of) a mural and other surface finishes by a professional street artist(s) to discourage unlawful graffiti and make a positive contribution to the streetscape and surrounding vicinity”, according to planning documents.

9 The proposed mural location, along the DART tracks running to the west of the stadium Source: Google Maps

The proposed mural itself will flank the railway lines running adjacent to the western side of the Aviva and along the tunnel running up to and past Lansdowne Road DART Station.

Deadline

No decision on the application has yet been made by Dublin City Council. The deadline for commenting on the proposal expired last week, with no objections having been noted.

At present Irish Rail spends between €25,000 and €30,000 each year removing graffiti from the area in question, while graffiti and vandalism have cost the stadium €15,000 since its redevelopment a decade ago.

The project document submitted regarding the mural meanwhile states that the main concern firing the project is “the incidences of trespass on the railway line area”.

4

5 What the mural 'bookends' at either end of the DART tunnel will look like, per planning documents Source: Kennedy Woods Architects

Permission for the mural is proposed to last for five years.

Planning consultants for the project Tom Phillips say the mural would comprise a ‘more visually attractive and appealing space, which would improve the visual amenity of the area’.

“However, its main purpose is to discourage and prevent future illicit ‘tagging’ of the space, which… has been an incessant problem from a visual impact, maintenance, cost, health and safety perspective for a number of years now,” the proposal states.

Who the street artists are who would be commissioned to paint the mural is not as yet known. The works themselves have been pencilled in for the October bank holiday weekend next month (27-29 October) as the line is planned to be shut at that time for engineering works.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A beautiful son' - tributes paid to man and woman who lost their lives in separate accidents during Storm Ali
    65,233  3
    2
    		Presidential hopeful Sarah Louise Mulligan escorted from Dublin council meeting
    53,990  77
    3
    		Three newborn babies among five people stabbed in early-morning attack at New York child care centre
    42,134  36
    Fora
    1
    		'The house was remortgaged and the Credit Union was on my back - quitting wasn't an option'
    2,525  0
    2
    		SuperValu's owner is buying upmarket grocer Donnybrook Fair
    873  0
    3
    		Fingal is worried about 'substandard' elements of a 600-home scheme in Dublin's new suburb
    886  0
    The42
    1
    		Conor McGregor signs 6-fight UFC deal, Dana White confirms
    64,687  145
    2
    		'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'
    24,278  26
    3
    		Liam Sheedy set for dramatic Tipperary return - reports
    23,145  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		You probably won't believe how much money Bertie Ahern spent on makeup back when he was Taoiseach
    5,684  5
    2
    		Ashton Kutcher hit a young man with his car and posed for a photo to apologise ...it's The Dredge
    4,795  0
    3
    		What to watch: Friday
    3,695  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Farmer found guilty after almost 40 dogs chained and neglected on property
    Farmer found guilty after almost 40 dogs chained and neglected on property
    HSE called before High Court to explain discharge of woman now living in 'appalling circumstances'
    Rap mogul Suge Knight to serve 28 years over killing that followed 'Straight Outta Compton' row
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after shots fired at man out walking dog in Cork
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at man out walking dog in Cork
    Gardaí urge motorists not to become complacent on roads after Project Edward success
    Man to appear in court over fatal stabbing of woman
    DUBLIN
    Friday night club action sees semi-final spots booked in Tipp football and Dublin hurling Championships
    Friday night club action sees semi-final spots booked in Tipp football and Dublin hurling Championships
    Transport Minister Shane Ross criticised for stating that BusConnects 'isn't under his remit'
    Gardaí investigating early-morning collision between taxi and cyclist in Dublin
    CORK
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's our pick of tonight's events
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's our pick of tonight's events
    'Earlier in the year I was dropped for a game, and that was really tough for me'
    Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie