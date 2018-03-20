Father accused of murdering infant son has 10 inconsistencies in his account of death, court hears

THE PROSECUTION IN the trial of a father accused of murdering his baby son has highlighted what it says are 10 inconsistencies in the accused man’s account of how the infant died.

John Tighe, aged 40, of Lavallyroe, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo has pleaded not guilty to murdering his son Joshua Sussbier Tighe at his home on 1 June 2013.

Paul Murray SC began his closing speech to the nine women and three men of the jury, telling them the inconsistencies appear to show an “evolving” account over various interviews and comments he made on the day the baby died and in the days, months and years that followed.

It is the prosecution case that baby Joshua choked on a wad of tissue that was placed in his throat by the accused.

Tighe has maintained from the outset that he was changing the baby’s nappy, went to the toilet and when he returned Joshua was choking on the tissue.

Murray pointed to what he said were differences in what Tighe said he could see in the infant’s mouth, when he first saw blood coming from Joshua’s mouth and what he saw and did as the situation evolved.

Murray will continue his closing speech to the jury, in front of Justice Patrick McCarthy, this afternoon.

