Here's what the most popular baby names were in Ireland last year

Source: CSO

THE CSO HAS released its statistics on Irish baby names in 2017, with Jack and Emily taking top spot for most popular names last year.

The top five names for boys were Jack,Â James, Daniel, Conor and Sean, while the top five for girls wereÂ Emily, Emma, Amelia, Grace and Sophie.

New names in the top 100 for last year are Theo and Jackson for boys, and Aoibhin, Nina, Pippa and Esma for girls.

There was more variety in names for girls than boys, withÂ 4,493 girlsâ€™ names registered compared to 3,472 boys.

You can check out the full list of baby names here.

The CSO also has an interactive tool whereby you can check how popular a baby name has been over the years, since 1964.

It has published a map of Ireland showing the most popular baby names across different counties.

The CSO added a comparison between the top names now and in 1967.

Back then, the five most popular names for boys were John, Michael, Patrick, James and Paul, while for girls it was Mary, Margaret, Catherine, Ann and Anne.