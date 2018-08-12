This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 12 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Parents 'starting to panic' amid delays receiving school clothing allowance

Children will be returning to school in the coming weeks.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 12 Aug 2018, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,609 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4172831
Image: Shutterstock/Rosie Parsons
Image: Shutterstock/Rosie Parsons

A NUMBER OF parents have expressed concern about delays in receiving the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance (BSCFA).

Some people say they applied for the grant several weeks ago but have yet to hear back, with many taking to Twitter to vent their frustration as the new school term approaches.

One mother wrote she was “starting to panic” as her children are due back in school in less than two weeks.

A spokesperson said the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection “understands the concerns of parents and guardians and appreciates the pressure that families are under in meeting costs associated with children returning to school”.

“The Department apologises to all customers who are waiting to hear on the status of their application. The Department would like to assure these customers that every effort is being made to ensure that all applications are processed as quickly as possible.”

Due to the backlog, the spokesperson said call-answering times are “currently longer than usual” and asked people to “bear with us”.

The department is currently processing applications received in the first week of July.

36,000 applications 

The department has received approximately 36,000 applications over the summer months (with the bulk of these, about 28,000, received in the month of July).

The spokesperson said extra employees are being assigned to the relevant section to help improve the processing times. Awarded applications are due to be paid within five working days of the decision.

The allowance provides a once-off payment to eligible families to assist with the costs of clothing and footwear when children start or re-commence school each autumn.

This year the government is providing €49.5 million for the scheme, which operates from 1 June to 3 September. The rate of the payment is €125 for children aged four to 11, and €250 for children aged 12 and over.

“Similar to arrangements in previous years, the majority of this year’s BSCFA payments for approximately 104,000 families in respect of approximately 190,308 children were fully automated and parents were not required to make an application to the department,” the spokesperson said.

The total amount paid to families with an automatic entitlement was €33.45 million and these payments were made during the week commencing 9 July, they added.

Families who did not receive an automatic payment in 2018 and who wish to apply for this means-tested allowance are required to make an application to the department.

More information about application forms can be read here. The scheme is open for new applications until 30 September.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'So many people loved him' - family pays tribute to airline employee who stole passenger plane and crashed it
67,379  35
2
Dublin parish priest steps aside pending investigations
39,793  0
3
Woman, sacked same day she told employer she had to attend pregnancy appointment, awarded €10,000
38,146  0
Fora
1
Tour groups 'pulling a fast one' are overrunning Cork's English Market
1,353  0
2
'It could be a very public failure': The rollercoaster of equity crowdfunding for startups
176  0
3
With Brexit looming, it's time for small firms to start making some hard decisions
121  0
The42
1
Teenager Rhys McClenaghan wins gymnastics gold for Ireland at European Championships
49,782  42
2
As it happened: Tyrone v Monaghan, All-Ireland SFC semi-final
45,363  32
3
'I was never the dream child back then but camogie was an outlet that let me be myself'
31,092  11
DailyEdge
1
Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie completely avoided each other while filming Mary, Queen of Scots
13,379  1
2
Christina Aguilera has been showing off her manicure from a Dublin salon on Instagram
5,967  1
3
Kanye West basically just implied that he'd like to ride Kim's four sisters
5,572  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GARDAí
Three men and a woman arrested in Drogheda after seizure of handgun
Three men and a woman arrested in Drogheda after seizure of handgun
Investigation launched after sudden death of woman in Drogheda
Gardaí reunite Cork grandparents with 27-year-old coin from their wedding
DUBLIN
Dublin parish priest steps aside pending investigations
Dublin parish priest steps aside pending investigations
The Dublin Cycling Campaign is holding a mass protest cycle along the quays today
As it happened: Dublin v Galway, All-Ireland SFC semi-final
TOURISM
Here are Ireland's most â and least â popular holiday destinations
Here are Ireland's most – and least – popular holiday destinations
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Mayo
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Louth

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie