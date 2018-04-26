  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bakery says it dismissed worker for making chewing gum 'stick man'

The worker claimed in the Labour Court that this wasn’t the real reason for his dismissal.

By Sean Murray Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 5:01 PM
1 hour ago 6,426 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3979448
Image: Shutterstock/Billion Photos
Image: Shutterstock/Billion Photos

A MAN WHO was dismissed from his job in a food company after being accused of sticking chewing gum to a production line table in the form of a “stick man” has been awarded €6,000 for unfair dismissal in the Labour Court.

The court recently heard the case of Graham Rogers, who’d been dismissed from Joseph Brennan Bakeries – which makes Brennan’s Bread in Walkinstown in Dublin – in August 2016 after four years working with the company.

The company’s case was that the man had breached policy by chewing gum within the bakery production area, but the worker’s case was that he was one of many other staff members who had done so and to dismiss him was a “breach of fair procedures” and that he’d been singled out.

The Labour Court ruled in the man’s favour, finding his dismissal as “procedurally unfair”.

The company’s case

The Labour Court said that Joseph Brennan Bakeries submitted that it had very strict policies regarding food and hygiene. It said that Rogers had been certified following completion of a training course in health and hygiene awareness in the bakery trade in 2013.

The disciplinary police at the company stated that serious misconduct could warrant immediate dismissal. One breach that would count as serious misconduct was the rule on “no food, drink or chewing gum permitted anywhere within the bakery production areas”.

It is the company’s case that, on 22 August 2016, it became aware the employee was chewing gum in the production area, and that he was drying the gum and “sticking it onto the production line table legs in the form of a ‘stick man’”.

The company said that Rogers was shown photographs of the “chewing gum stick man” and, at a subsequent disciplinary hearing with senior managers, he was advised that he would be removed from his position.

It said that the worker did not appeal the decision, despite being offered the opportunity to do so, and that if he had not been disciplined appropriately “it would have given the impression to other employees that such conduct was not viewed by the [company] as serious or incorrect”.

The Labour Court heard testimony from the shift manager, who said there wouldn’t be loose materials like bottles or wrappers allowed on the production floor. He described finding the “chewing gum man”, and looking back on the CCTV footage which clearly showed that it was Rogers who’d dried the chewing gum with a fan and attached it to the pillar.

The general manager also gave evidence and described how he’d also seen the CCTV. He testified that the worker had admitted to being the one who’d done it and he had then reached a decision with the department head to dismiss the man.

The worker’s case

Rogers submitted to the court that the reason for his dismissal was due to his relationship with a relative of a manager of the bakery. He said he had been rostered in an unusual manner after this relationship.

He said that the company did not enforce a policy against food or drink being permitted in the bakery area. He submitted that it wasn’t unusual for workers to bring food or drink into the bakery area, and for workers to be chewing gum.

He said he became aware around 22 August 2016 that workers had taken to sticking chewing gum to a pillar on the factory floor, and that he did stick two pieces of chewing gum on it that day. He also, however, said he was not the only one to do so and never admitted to “solely being responsible for the ‘chewing gum man’”.

Rogers also said he apologised at a meeting afterwards to his superiors, but had been dismissed nonetheless. He said he wasn’t advised in writing of the allegations against him, or notified in writing about the investigation or disciplinary hearings against him.

The Labour Court said: “He submitted that he had been singled out for disciplinary sanction notwithstanding the fact that a number of employees had engaged in the same activity.”

In his testimony, the worker referred to himself as the “fall guy”, and had been unfairly dismissed.

Labour Court ruling

The Labour Court found that the company’s disciplinary policy clearly set out a ban on chewing gum on the production floor, and that such a breach could lead to dismissal.

It found that – since Rogers admitted to doing it – that he had put chewing gum on the pillar on the day in question.

The court found that the failure of the company to set out to him in writing the allegations against him, and the CCTV footage involved, were “significant failures of the procedure followed in dealing with this matter”.

Although the worker was offered the chance to have representation, not being given notice of the investigation meeting “undermined that offer”.

In summary, the Labour Court said:

In all the circumstances, the court finds that the dismissal of the [worker] was procedurally unfair.
The court however also finds that the [worker], through his behaviour, contributed significantly to his dismissal and this has been taken into account in considering redress. The court has also taken account of the appellant failure to appeal the decision to dismiss.

It also said that because the man had secure alternative employment, compensation would be an appropriate form of redress. The worker has submitted claims regarding loss of earnings after his dismissal, and the court said it took that into account.

In conclusion, the Labour Court found that the worker, through his conduct, was “60% responsible for his dismissal”. As a result, it ordered his former employers to pay him a sum of €6,000.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Thoughts and prayers with him': Liverpool player's message of support to Irish fan seriously injured in attack
117,876  158
2
72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being 'Golden State Killer' of the '70s and '80s
54,603  17
3
'There are two choices: stay in Dublin and pay the price or leave Dublin and pay the price'
50,353  108
Fora
1
A decade of proposals later, two wealthy builders have approval for their Dublin housing scheme
325  0
2
Why this founder set up his fintech startup in Dundalk over London or the IFSC
270  0
3
Low-cost carrier Norwegian has received 'several inquiries' since its first hinted takeover
127  0
The42
1
As it happened: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final
36,104  47
2
'I met Paulie Malignaggi in the airport. I told him: 'If Conor won't fight you, I will''
29,871  14
3
'I've a wife and a child at home. I have to go home and be in some kind of humour for them'
21,686  6
DailyEdge
1
Chrissy Teigen, Kendrick Lamar, Kylie Jenner and many more celebs have unfollowed Kanye West after Trump praise
11,740  4
2
Someone got turned down on First Dates because they had plastic surgery and viewers were fuming
7,476  2
3
People are pretty amused at the massive list of items that are prohibited at Eurovision 2018
6,040  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
TheJournal.ie FactCheck is first Irish outlet to officially tackle misinformation on Facebook
TheJournal.ie FactCheck is first Irish outlet to officially tackle misinformation on Facebook
Despite privacy controversy, profits at Facebook are soaring
WhatsApp bans under 16s from using its app in Europe
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Gardaí investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Man charged over seizure of €950,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays
DUBLIN
St Laurence O'Toole's heart found by gardaÃ­ six years after it was stolen
St Laurence O'Toole's heart found by gardaí six years after it was stolen
Video analyst says he can't rule out that CCTV was paused on day of €2.28m robbery, court hears
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
COURT
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
Man who told judge 'accident is my middle name' withdraws €60k damages claim
Appeal rejected: Murderer who raised 'cigarette break supervision' issue sent back to jail

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie