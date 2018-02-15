  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 15 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Australia's deputy PM to 'take leave' after details of affair with colleague revealed

Barnaby Joyce had been due to assume the role of acting leader next week.

By AFP Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 7:19 AM
3 hours ago 11,860 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3852779
Barnaby Joyce reacting during question time in parliament today.
Image: Lukas Coch AAP/PA Images
Barnaby Joyce reacting during question time in parliament today.
Barnaby Joyce reacting during question time in parliament today.
Image: Lukas Coch AAP/PA Images

AUSTRALIA’S SCANDAL-HIT deputy prime minister will take leave next week, it was announced today, avoiding him assuming the role of acting leader while Malcolm Turnbull is in the United States.

Barnaby Joyce has been under immense pressure over an affair with a younger former staffer, who is now pregnant with their child, and allegations that he breached ministerial rules.

The crisis has dominated the front pages and parliament question time for a week, with calls mounting for him to resign.

Turnbull has so far stood by Joyce, whose National Party is in a coalition with the prime minister’s Liberals, but with the heat showing no signs of abating he said the 50-year-old would not be filling in for him while he was away.

Turnbull leaves for Washington next Wednesday for meetings with President Donald Trump and is scheduled to be overseas for four days.

“The deputy prime minister will be taking leave from Monday 19 February to 25 February. And accordingly will not be able to be acting prime minister while I’m overseas,” he told parliament.

Labor opposition leader Bill Shorten questioned whether this meant Turnbull had lost confidence in Joyce or “are we simply meant to believe it is all a big coincidence”.

Turnbull – who reportedly feared Joyce being in the leaders’ role would add to the spiralling crisis – simply reiterated that he was taking a holiday.

BARNABY JOYCE MOTION Joyce speaking in the House of Representatives Source: Lukas Coch AAP/PA Images

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, as deputy Liberal leader, would normally step in if Joyce was unavailable. But she will also be travelling, which means Senate leader Mathias Cormann will take the position.

Joyce has admitted to an affair with 33-year-old Vikki Campion, who used to work in his office, leaving his shattered wife of 24 years and their four daughters.

He made a public apology to them on Tuesday and defended the two jobs, one for a minister, that Campion was given after she stopped working for him last year.

Joyce – best known internationally for threatening to euthanise Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s dogs over a quarantine violation – denies he breached the ministerial code of conduct.

It stipulates that “partners” of ministers cannot be given jobs in ministerial offices without the express approval of the prime minister.

Breaching the code of conduct could be grounds for him to be removed from office.

He is also under fire over revelations that he accepted a rent-free apartment from a millionaire friend after his marriage collapsed.

Labor accused him of breaching ministerial standards by asking for a place to live, and in effect receiving a gift of not paying rent for six months. Joyce insists it was offered and he did not ask for it.

Joyce was re-elected in his rural constituency in New South Wales late last year after being forced to stand down over a once-obscure rule barring dual citizens from federal office.

He campaigned on a platform of being a pillar of the community who upheld conservative values, including marriage.

© – AFP, 2018

Read: Australia deputy PM under pressure to resign over affair with woman who was given government job

Read: Australia’s deputy prime minister has had to step down because of his dual citizenship

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Former student (19) arrested after 17 killed in Florida school shooting
100,783  179
2
Have you seen Joanne Lee? She was last seen in Dublin yesterday
88,899  37
3
Remains of French nine-year-old who disappeared at wedding in August found
84,606  32
Fora
1
Irish house prices have soared again and people's wages can't keep up
2,016  0
2
Fallon & Byrne is opening a fancy new food hall in Dundrum Town Centre
687  0
3
Two brothers building apartments on Bray's seafront have shared a multimillion-euro payday
674  0
The42
1
Major League Rugby announces New York team for 2019 with O'Sullivan and Horgan as advisors
36,910  27
2
'I’m just taking the year out, chilling and concentrating on training'
32,368  16
3
As it happened: Porto v Liverpool, Champions League, round of 16 first leg
28,425  39
DailyEdge.ie
1
Jess and Dom from Love Island got married in swimsuits on Good Morning Britain
9,888  2
2
Who should Monica have ended up with in Friends?
7,834  5
3
Eddie Redmayne says sharing a house with Jamie Dornan was like living with a puppy
7,117  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRASH
Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash
Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash
Man dies following 'serious accident' at Heathrow airport
61-year-old man dies in crash between car and lorry in Mayo
NORTHERN IRELAND
'Those gaps were closed': Coveney surprised over collapse of power-sharing talks in the North
'Those gaps were closed': Coveney surprised over collapse of power-sharing talks in the North
Explainer: What is the Irish Language Act and why is it causing political deadlock in Northern Ireland?
DUP will not sign off on stand-alone Irish Language Act, Arlene Foster says
SCIENCE
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Brother of tragic Saoirse may be sent to US for trial treatment
Teeth pulled for stem cell harvest
GARDAí
Hundreds of gardaÃ­ turn out to form guard of honour at Superintendent Colm Fox's funeral
Hundreds of gardaí turn out to form guard of honour at Superintendent Colm Fox's funeral
Three-year-old girl who was injured in Dublin home over the weekend dies
Gardaí seize 19 rickshaws in Cork City as part of operation with Revenue

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie