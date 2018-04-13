  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 13 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barrister begins legal action against Health Minister and senator over alleged defamatory tweets

The actions were lodged with the High Court earlier this week.

By Aodhan O Faolain Friday 13 Apr 2018, 6:15 PM
1 hour ago 5,642 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3957374
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A BARRISTER HAS commenced defamation proceedings against the Minister for Health Simon Harris and Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone following tweets from the politicians after the lawyer had participated in an RTE radio programme.

The actions have brought by Benedict Ó Floinn BL who claims he was defamed in the tweets after he participated in a panel discussion on the forthcoming Eighth Amendment referendum on the RTE radio show Saturday with Cormac Ó hEadhra.’

During the course of the programme, broadcast on 31 March last, Mr Ó Floinn addressed legal issues relevant to the referendum.

Mr Ó Floinn claims that shortly after the broadcast the politicians tweeted comments that were defamatory, disparaging and damaging to his professional reputation.

He claims that comments associated with the politician’s tweets formed the basis of a number of media articles that have aggravated the damage he says he has suffered.

Efforts to resolve the matter with the minister and the senator were not successful and Mr Ó Floinn has issued proceedings against both seeking damages for alleged defamation.

He also seeks orders directing that the tweets at the centre of the dispute be taken down.

The actions were lodged with the High Court earlier this week.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Search called off for woman who fell from cruise ship off the coast of Australia
55,972  24
2
Are we about to see the opening shots of a third world war? Hopefully cool heads will prevail
45,078  119
3
Gardaí concerned for well being of woman missing since Monday
41,029  4
Fora
1
One of the world’s biggest consultant firms is telling Irish businesses to prepare for a hard Brexit
351  0
2
Why LinkedIn hides sweets from its staff... and other tips for looking after workers
269  0
3
Paddy Power's former boss has been appointed chair of Bank of Ireland
148  0
The42
1
Liverpool to face Roma in Champions League semi-final
37,551  84
2
No Connolly in starting team as St Vincent's begin Dublin senior title defence
27,386  43
3
'After a while I wasn't even training with Fulham's first team. I was a bit of an outcast'
21,315  1
DailyEdge
1
13 hugely important facts all superstitious people need to know about Friday the 13th
19,460  1
2
Skin Deep: Do face masks actually work or are we just kidding ourselves?
5,813  2
3
Twitter is weak over Luna's reaction to seeing John Legend perform on Ellen
4,751  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
ISRAEL
Tear gas and black smoke: Protesters are burning Israeli flags in Gaza
Tear gas and black smoke: Protesters are burning Israeli flags in Gaza
Dublin Lord Mayor signs document saying he will not enter Israel again without government permission
Israeli authorities accuse Lord Mayor of waging 'campaign of hatred' against Israel
PALESTINE
'This is an attempt to silence critics': Dublin Lord Mayor hits out at Israel over plan to refuse him entry
'This is an attempt to silence critics': Dublin Lord Mayor hits out at Israel over plan to refuse him entry
Israel's military investigating after video shows soldiers laughing after shooting Palestinian
16-year-old Palestinian boy shot dead as Gaza border protests continue
COURTS
Barrister begins legal action against Health Minister and senator over alleged defamatory tweets
Barrister begins legal action against Health Minister and senator over alleged defamatory tweets
Man jailed for four years for string of robberies, including stealing schoolgirl's phone
Brother of MMA fighter Joao Carvalho suing promoters and medical staff behind event
GARDAí
Man in critical condition after being discovered with injuries in Tallaght park
Man in critical condition after being discovered with injuries in Tallaght park
Body found during search for swimmer in Galway
Have you seen Olta Dodaj? She's missing from her home in Kildare

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie