Sunday 5 August, 2018
Barry Chuckle, one half of Chuckle Brothers comedy duo, dies aged 73

The duo are known for their work on their BBC show ChuckleVision.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 5 Aug 2018, 9:19 AM
1 hour ago
http://jrnl.ie/4165579
Barry (left) and Paul Elliott of comedy due Chuckle Brothers
Image: Yui Mok via PA Images


Image: Yui Mok via PA Images

VETERAN TELEVISION and theatre entertainer Barry Chuckle has died at the age of 73, according to his manager.

The entertainer, whose real name is Barry Elliott, was best known as being one-half of the double-act the Chuckle Brothers.

The duo are known for their work on their BBC show ChuckleVision, which first aired in 1987.

“It is with great sadness that the family announce that Barry passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Ann and all his family,” his manager Phil Dale said in a statement.

“The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have been fans of the Chuckle Brothers and they know that they will share in part the great, great loss they feel,” he said.

Paul Chuckle added: “I’ve not just lost my brother, I’ve lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend.”

Barry and Paul had recently filmed a new series called ChuckleTime for Channel 5 and he said it was just like the wonderful days of filming ChuckleVision.

