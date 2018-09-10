This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 10 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin woman charged over alleged campaign of social media harassment against BBC presenter

The woman is alleged to have used “various social media platforms” to harass the CBeebies presenter.

By Tom Tuite Monday 10 Sep 2018, 4:48 PM
1 hour ago 13,417 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4228412
Image: Shutterstock/dolphfyn
Image: Shutterstock/dolphfyn

A 44-YEAR-OLD Dublin woman has appeared in court accused of carrying out a social media harassment campaign directed at a BBC children’s television presenter.

Blogger and actress Frances Winston is accused of harassing CBeebies star Ferne Corrigan online and was remanded on bail with strict conditions today after appearing before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District Court.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Kelly told the court Winston, who has an address at Rathgar Road, Dublin 6, was arrested at 10.36am today morning.

She was charged at Irishtown Garda station after which “she made no reply,” Detective Sergeant Kelly said.

Judge Walsh said she faced a single count under Section 10.1 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act in which it was alleged on an on-going basis between February 19, 2016 and May 20, 2017, at various unknown locations she harassed Ferne Corrigan.

He described the charge as a “very, very serious offence”.

Ferne Corrigan, host of My Pet And Me and Ferne and Rory’s Vet Tales, was not present for the hearing.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had directed the case should be dealt with in the District Court and not in the Circuit Court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

After hearing an outline of the case against the accused, Judge Walsh accepted jurisdiction.

Detective Sergeant Kelly told the court it was alleged that “the defendant engaged in an online campaign of harassment against a named individual who is not resident in the State, and used various social media platforms to harass this individual in a very public way”.

Judge Walsh asked if they were connected and the Garda said they were not directly linked but he added: “The injured party is the daughter of the defendant’s former partner.”

Defence solicitor Colleen Gildernew asked for a three-month adjournment and applied for disclosure of prosecution evidence.

She successfully resisted the garda’s application for an absolute ban on her client using social media “of any type”.

The judge agreed to her request that the order in relation to using social media would be limited to the injured party.

He also warned that if Winston were foolish enough to make contact it could lead to further charges.

Judge Walsh imposed bail terms sought by Detective Sergeant Kelly stating Winston cannot have any contact with the injured party, or members of her family and her friends, by any means.

He warned her she could not contact Ferne Corrigan and this included social media, emails, “any manner whatsoever”.

Dressed in a navy suit, Winston has not yet indicated how she will plead.

She nodded and answered “yes” when the judge asked if she would give an undertaking not to contact her.

She was also told she had to reside at her current address and give gardaí her phone number on which she can be contacted. She was remanded on bail to appear again on a date in December.

The judge ordered gardai to hand over copies of all the communications which included “various emails” to the defence.

Legal aid was granted to Winston after the judge noted from the defence solicitor that she was “employed but not above the threshold”.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Warnings of 'catastrophic flooding' as Florence upgraded to category 4 hurricane
    717  0
    2
    		Presidential hopeful Peter Casey is travelling by helicopter to council meetings
    9,246  55
    3
    		The 5 at 5: Monday
    3,129  2
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Should Airbnb hosts be blocked from renting out homes they don't live in?
    107  0
    2
    		Johnny Ronan has the all-clear to build one of Dublin city centre's largest housing blocks
    3,522  0
    3
    		Australian firm Ignition Advice is building Ireland as its post-Brexit 'springboard' to Europe
    307  0
    The42
    1
    		Ex-Munster man Casey makes Top 14 debut as Zebo and Ryan score tries
    1,705  0
    2
    		In pics: Cork's All-Ireland heroes bring the O'Duffy Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital
    1,070  0
    3
    		'I was just praying it went over': Cork's All-Ireland final hero on game-winning free
    1,077  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Paramore announced that they will no longer be performing 'anti-feminist' tune Misery Business
    40  0
    2
    		Brian McFadden apologised for his 'arrogant' remark about speed limits after criticism from a road safety charity
    572  0
    3
    		Childish Gambino says his 'heart is broken' following the death of Mac Miller
    2,921  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DRUGS
    Four men arrested after gardaÃ­ seize â¬52k worth of benzodiazepines and prescription drugs
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €52k worth of benzodiazepines and prescription drugs
    'People tend to start doing cocaine because it's so much more socially acceptable'
    Drugs in Ireland - what did we take before, what are we taking now?
    CORK
    Vintners Federation and organisers clash as Cork's Oktoberfest Beag is cancelled
    Vintners Federation and organisers clash as Cork's Oktoberfest Beag is cancelled
    Dolphin found dead in River Lee hours after being rescued by firefighters
    As it happened: Cork v Kilkenny, All-Ireland senior camogie final
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Do you think quotas should be introduced in local elections?
    Poll: Do you think quotas should be introduced in local elections?
    Poll: Should reference to women's 'life within the home' be removed from Constitution?
    Poll: Is the Trump baby balloon a good way to protest his visit?
    POLL
    Poll: Is a 'Best Popular Film' category at the Oscars a good idea?
    Poll: Is a 'Best Popular Film' category at the Oscars a good idea?
    Poll: What is most important to you in the Budget?
    Poll: How often do you read a book?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie