This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 22 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bus Éireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service

Translink and Bus Éireann both share operations of the Dublin to Belfast X1 and X2A bus service.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 22 Oct 2018, 12:05 AM
13 minutes ago 637 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4288738

BUS EIREANN Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

TICKETS SOLD ON Bus Éireann’s website for its Dublin-Belfast service cost significantly more than tickets for the exact same service sold on the Northern Irish Translink’s website.

Northern Irish public transport company Translink and the Republic’s Bus Éireann both share operations of the Dublin to Belfast X1 and X2A services from Dublin’s Busáras to Belfast’s Europa Bus Centre.

The service stops at Dublin’s Busáras, Dublin Airport, Newry, Banbridge, Sprucefield and Belfast, and vice-versa.

Tickets are available to purchase online from both Bus Éireann and Translink’s website, at stations and on the coaches.

However, it has come to the attention of TheJournal.ie that there is a difference of prices for online tickets for the same Belfast to Dublin services (and Dublin to Belfast) when a customer tries to make the purchase from the Bus Éireann and Translink websites.

Tickets for the full Belfast-Dublin and Dublin-Belfast journeys on the Translink website are significantly cheaper than that of the Bus Éireann website. 

So, to put into context, some passengers sitting on the same bus could have paid around €20 and some could have paid up to €37, depending on where they purchased the ticket. 

For the purpose of this article, TheJournal.ie used the 11.45am Belfast to Dublin service last Monday as an example of cost differences.

An adult return ticket on sale on the Bus Éireann website for the 11.45am Belfast-Dublin service costs €37, whereas it costs £18 on the Translink website.

When converted to euro, £18 works out at around €20, a difference of €17.

BusÉireann_Adult An example of online adult ticket fares for the Belfast-Dublin service on Bus Éireann's website Source: Screengrab via www.buseireann.ie

Translink_Adult An example of online adult ticket fares for the Belfast-Dublin service on Translink's website Source: Screengrab via www.translink.co.uk

A student return ticket on sale on the Bus Éireann website for the 11.45am Belfast-Dublin service costs €31, whereas it costs £18 on the Translink website.

A child return ticket on sale on the Bus Éireann website for the 11.45am Belfast-Dublin service costs €22.20, whereas it costs £10.80 on the Translink website.

When converted to euro, £10.80 works out at around €12.25, a difference of almost €10.

BusÉireann_Child An example of online child ticket fares for the Belfast-Dublin service on Bus Éireann's website Source: Screengrab via www.buseireann.ie

Translink_Child An example of online child ticket fares for the Belfast-Dublin service on Translink's website Source: Screengrab via www.translink.co.uk

A leaflet with information about the X1 and X2A services, which was available to pick up at Busáras, claims that a Dublin to Belfast single ticket online costs €10, despite that not being the case. A single online adult ticket costs €18.50, a single online student ticket costs €15.50 and a single online child ticket costs €11.10. 

Bus Éireann has a separate website for its Expressway services. On this website, it outlines that a return ticket to Belfast is €20. However, when a customer clicks the “book” button and fills out the ticket details, they are redirected back to the regular Bus Éireann website, where tickets are on sale at the above prices. 

IMG_6286 The leaflet for the X1 and X2A service available in Busáras Source: Hayley Halpin/TheJournal.ie

expresswaywebsite A screengrab of the Expressway website Source: Screengrab via www.expressway.ie

TheJournal.ie took a trip to Busáras to check out how much return tickets for the service cost when purchased at the in-station ticketing machines.

We discovered that return tickets on sale at the ticket machines in Busáras only cost €26.50 for an adult, €22.40 for a student and €15.90 for a child.

IMG_6270 The purchase screen for an adult return ticket to Belfast on the in-station ticket machine in Busáras Source: Hayley Halpin/TheJournal.ie

TheJournal.ie asked Bus Éireann why there is such a price difference between its online tickets and Translink’s. 

In a response, it said: “The Expressway X1 (Dublin – Airport – Newry – Belfast) service is a commercial service that receives no State funding. 

“We do not give out information on Expressway fares as this is commercially sensitive information. Translink fares are a matter for Translink.”

A Translink spokesperson said: “Our standard fares for this service are similar to those charged by Bus Éireann. From time to time, online promotional fares may differ for a number of reasons.” 

The online Translink prices are a promotional offer, however, it seems to be offered on a longterm ongoing basis. 

A number of other companies provide bus services to and from Belfast to Dublin, including Aircoach and Dublin Coach. Irish Rail and Translink also operate a daily train service to and from Belfast. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ryanair reports video to police after footage emerges of passenger racially abusing another
    65,836  103
    2
    		‘When RTÉ wanted us on the Toy Show, I rang my wife and cried down the phone’
    61,522  14
    3
    		Woman running 'sensual massage' parlours believed the acts were legal, court hears
    45,956  0
    Fora
    1
    		Employee opinion surveys are deeply flawed. Here's why
    346  0
    2
    		Vodafone Ireland is worried that new EU rules will 'stunt' the growth of 5G technology
    227  0
    3
    		For the first time in seven years, fewer French tourists are planning a trip to Ireland
    145  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Toulouse v Leinster, Champions Cup
    83,487  57
    2
    		Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    52,195  23
    3
    		Leinster brought back down to earth with narrow defeat to thrilling Toulouse
    33,813  83
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's what happened when I asked every presidential candidate if they had seen A Star is Born
    19,495  2
    2
    		Poll: How would you feel if a proposal or baby announcement took place at your wedding?
    11,231  1
    3
    		Choose Your Favourite Witch And We'll Give You A Halloween Movie To Watch
    3,787  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Man arrested in connection with death of woman (30s) found in Cabra apartment
    Man arrested in connection with death of woman (30s) found in Cabra apartment
    Woman running 'sensual massage' parlours believed the acts were legal, court hears
    As College Green plaza comes to a shuddering halt, we must ask why we can't put ideas into action
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    'I would make sure everyone who's homeless had shelter': We asked these second class students what they'd do as President
    'I would make sure everyone who's homeless had shelter': We asked these second class students what they'd do as President
    Michael D Higgins enjoys commanding lead in latest presidential opinion polls
    Seán Gallagher: RTÉ reading out a statement for Michael D Higgins was 'bizarre'
    OPINION
    The Irish For... How the Vikings influenced the Irish language
    The Irish For... How the Vikings influenced the Irish language
    Ireland in a snapshot: A stroll down the canal and it’s like Saturday never happened
    The A&F hazing incidents proves why all colleges should have consent classes

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie