Man in critical condition after Belfast shooting

A MAN IN his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital today, after he was shot in the early hours of the morning in north Belfast.
He was discovered in the New Lodge area at around 1.30am with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The man had also suffered facial injuries.
He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where he is in a critical but stable condition, police said.
The PSNI are investigating the incident and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
In a statement, local Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee condemned the violence.
He said: “The people of the New Lodge are concerned that trouble has spilled over into the streets and caused disturbance to local businesses and homes.
There can be no place for guns on our streets. Details of that attack are still emerging, but I wish the man injured a speedy recovery and clearly this incident could have had even more disastrous consequences.
