Man in critical condition after Belfast shooting

Appeal for witnesses after reports a shot was fired in the New Lodge road area of north Belfast around 1.30am today. A man who sustained a gun-shot wound and had facial injuries was taken to hospital for treatment. Anyone with information should contact detectives on 101. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) September 15, 2018 Source: PSNI /Twitter

A MAN IN his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital today, after he was shot in the early hours of the morning in north Belfast.

He was discovered in the New Lodge area at around 1.30am with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man had also suffered facial injuries.

He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where he is in a critical but stable condition, police said.

The PSNI are investigating the incident and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

In a statement, local Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee condemned the violence.

He said: “The people of the New Lodge are concerned that trouble has spilled over into the streets and caused disturbance to local businesses and homes.