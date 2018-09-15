This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 15 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man in critical condition after Belfast shooting

The PSNI have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

By Sean Murray Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 1:44 PM
1 hour ago 2,457 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4237680

A MAN IN his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital today, after he was shot in the early hours of the morning in north Belfast.

He was discovered in the New Lodge area at around 1.30am with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. 

The man had also suffered facial injuries.

He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where he is in a critical but stable condition, police said.

The PSNI are investigating the incident and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

In a statement, local Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee condemned the violence.

He said: “The people of the New Lodge are concerned that trouble has spilled over into the streets and caused disturbance to local businesses and homes.

 There can be no place for guns on our streets. Details of that attack are still emerging, but I wish the man injured a speedy recovery and clearly this incident could have had even more disastrous consequences.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'I was completely panicking': Leaving Cert students at Dublin school taught wrong English text for two years
    97,158  85
    2
    		Mother and baby among four dead as Storm Florence batters US East Coast
    66,558  40
    3
    		Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    61,960  53
    Fora
    1
    		Industry bigwigs have pumped cash into Neva Labs – Mark Little’s plan to fix the media
    254  0
    2
    		'I learned my first business lesson making stuffed toys at 11 - not even my mother bought one'
    165  0
    3
    		'People were raising millions without even a product': Inside the world of startup ICOs
    136  0
    The42
    1
    		World champions! O'Donovan brothers win rowing gold for Ireland
    38,392  58
    2
    		Carbery class as seven-try Munster turn on the style to down Ospreys in Cork
    35,954  76
    3
    		Serena Williams' sexism claims 'a bit far-fetched,' says US Open mixed doubles champion
    34,432  53
    DailyEdge
    1
    		6 beautiful vintage dresses perfect for you to sashay your way through Autumn's boozy brunches
    10,802  0
    2
    		A Tipperary 'farmer' went into Big Brother last night and his accent is already confusing viewers
    5,937  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    5,032  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    Cannabis remains most commonly used illegal drug in Ireland
    Cannabis remains most commonly used illegal drug in Ireland
    Irish pharmacists want condoms to be made VAT-free
    Anorexia patients hide batteries in sanitary pads to appear heavier while being treated in hospital
    WEXFORD
    'Disgraceful neglect': Public rally in Wexford today over lack in mental health services for young people
    'Disgraceful neglect': Public rally in Wexford today over lack in mental health services for young people
    Fifth person arrested in crackdown on organised crime gang
    Gardaí hit 11 Wexford houses in early morning raid targeting organised burglary gangs
    DRUGS
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    Homeless and addiction charity says 'Ireland is facing a deepening social crisis'
    'The invisible line': When a recreational drug habit becomes an addiction
    GARDAí
    Elderly woman dies after being hit by SUV on Galway motorway
    Elderly woman dies after being hit by SUV on Galway motorway
    Appeal for witnesses to come forward after fatal crash in Donegal
    'The Public Order Unit's protective hoods are not fashion accessories, but safety requirements in certain circumstances'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie