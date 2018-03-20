  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mother and baby home activist refuses to join selection panel for survivors' forum

Derek Leinster said that he believes that instead, Bethany Home survivors should be given redress before many of them die.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 6:00 AM
6 minutes ago 89 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3913334
Image: Derek Leinster
Image: Derek Leinster

A MOTHER AND baby home activist has refused to join a selection panel for a forum for survivors as he fears that it will only delay Bethany Home residents getting redress.

The Department of Children and Youth Affairs, which is headed by Minister Katherine Zappone, invited Derek Leinster to join a selection panel for a collaborative forum for former residents of mother and baby homes and related institutions.

The forum emerged following talks between Minister Zappone and former residents of such homes, and is separate from the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes. It has been set up to represent the interests of the survivors and it will involve sub-committees. A report will be presented by the forum after six months.

It’s understood that the Minister asked Leinster to join in the selection panel because she was aware of his work campaigning for Bethany Home survivors. The Bethany Home was run by evangelical Protestants, and based in Rathgar in Dublin. Death records show that young babies at the home died from conditions such as marasmus (malnutrition), and survivors say they suffered from neglect.

The selection panel which Leinster was asked to join will select members of the collaborative forum, who will use the forum to address matters of concern to them.

He said that if he went on the selection panel, he wouldn’t have been able to represent Bethany Home survivors.

‘An insult’

Leinster has turned down the offer of joining the selection panel, telling TheJournal.ie that he believes the forum is for people who have not “made their case” regarding their experience at mother and baby homes – unlike Bethany Home survivors.

“As far as the Bethany Home is concerned, to be on this forum would be an insult,” he said, because the Mother and Baby Homes Commission found in its second interim report that Bethany survivors have a strong case for redress. They had been turned down for redress by the government.

Leinster fears that survivors will die before the Mother and Baby Homes Commission presents its final report to government.

“There is no need to waste another couple of years to look for stuff to make that case,” said Leinster of redress for Bethany Home survivors. “We’ve given the same information we have given to the commission which a high court judge has gone through [for the interim report]. Why would we go looking for information to make this case when it’s already there.”

“I would be betraying what I am fighting for for the last 20 years if I was to go on it,” he said of the selection panel.

I’ve been fighting to get justice while we are alive. There are very, very few of us left. Many of us are very old now.

In a message to Zappone, Leinster said he thought the forum was a case of “delay, delay, delay” and said “enough of talking, we want to see justice now”.

However, he also said he is not annoyed with the forum being set up, but that it is “not taking care of people who have made their case”.

“We’ve made our case – we don’t wish to be dragged on any longer,” he said.

He also criticised the lack of recent comment from Protestant leaders in Ireland about what happened in Bethany Home.

“They are looking the other way,” he said.

Over 270 Bethany Home children to date have been discovered to be buried in paupers’ graves at Mount Jerome in Dublin’s Harold’s Cross. Bethany Homes Survivors Group is to put the names of the children on a new memorial at Mount Jerome cemetery on 29 June this year.

It will be an addition to the first memorial which was raised in 2014. Both have been funded by the State.

In 2014, a document was released which showed that some children at the home died of conditions such as marasmus (malnutrition); convulsions; ‘delicacy’; meningitis; German measles; syphilis; ‘general debility’; and heart failure.

Read: Dead from malnutrition and heart failure: 58 more children identified in unmarked graves in Dublin cemetery>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Householders urged to 'check gardens and sheds' as search for missing girl continues
125,401  7
2
Mary Lou says senator who retweeted post calling IRA victim a 'sadist' made 'catastrophic error'
84,593  322
3
Ant McPartlin steps aside from presenting duties following arrest for drink-driving
65,005  73
Fora
1
Dundrum Town Centre's co-owner has rejected a €5 billion takeover offer
552  0
2
Poll: Do you agree with plans for a European-wide tax on tech giants' sales?
204  0
3
What Irish businesses need to know about the Brexit transition deal
120  0
The42
1
As It Happened: Limerick v Clare, Division 1 hurling league quarter-final
57,165  37
2
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
56,004  34
3
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
53,058  32
DailyEdge.ie
1
People don't know where that €180,000 went on last night's Room To Improve, and they're worried
28,616  5
2
Ant McPartlin has been arrested following a drink-driving incident in London
6,964  8
3
7 sounds that are guaranteed to send a shiver of terror through every Irish person
5,996  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
Teenager arrested in connection with fatal nightclub stabbing released without charge
Post-mortem due on homeless man found dead in Cork city doorway
DUBLIN
Fears The Liberties will become 'another Temple Bar' as latest student accommodation gets planning approval
Fears The Liberties will become 'another Temple Bar' as latest student accommodation gets planning approval
Aer Lingus apologises after people spend night in airport due to flight cancellations
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
RUSSIA
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Putin records best ever election performance (but western leaders aren't lining up to congratulate him)
Ireland 'fully supports' UK's efforts to punish those behind 'heinous' poisoning of former spy
CORK
Champions Cork keep pressure on chasing pack with comfortable win against Bohs
Champions Cork keep pressure on chasing pack with comfortable win against Bohs
How people in Cork are fighting back against FGM
'She's a fighter': Husband of Tina Satchwell believes she's still alive

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie