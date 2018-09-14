Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother axed

Actor Ryan Thomas who won Celebrity Big Brother on 10 September. Source: Matt Crossick/Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment

THE UPCOMING SERIES of Big Brother will be its last.

In a statement Channel 5, which airs both programmes, said: “The forthcoming series of Big Brother will be the last – of either celebrity or civilian versions – on Channel 5.

“We’d like to thank Endemol and all of the production team who have worked tirelessly to make the show a success.”

The station also thanked the shows’ presenters Emma Willis and Rylan Clark-Neal and voiceover Marcus Bentley for their “consummate professionalism”, as well as fans of the programmes.

Big Brother first aired on Channel 4 in 2000, before moving to Channel 5 in 2011. There has already been speculation that another channel may reboot the long-running show.

Some of the most well-known former housemates include the late Jade Goody and ‘Nasty’ Nick Bateman.

The most recent celebrity version of the show, which actor Ryan Thomas won earlier this week, was embroiled in controversy after Roxanne Pallett accused Thomas of punching her.

She later left the house and apologised, saying she had misinterpreted what happened when the two were play-fighting.