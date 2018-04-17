  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 17 April, 2018
Country singer Big Tom McBride has died aged 81

McBride, best known as frontman of Big Tom and the Mainliners, had been playing live up until recently.

By Daragh Brophy Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 8:45 AM
1 hour ago 22,265 Views 17 Comments
IRISH COUNTRY STAR Big Tom McBride has died aged 81, his family have confirmed.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father Big Tom McBride (RIP) this morning,” a statement on the singer’s official Facebook page said.

“Dad passed away peacefully in the company of his family.

“He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

May he rest in peace.

McBride’s wife Rose had passed away at the end of January.

The Monaghan singer, best known as frontman of Big Tom and the Mainliners, had been playing live up until recently.

He formed the Mainliners in the mid 1960s – and made a career breakthrough after an appearance on RTÉ’s Showband Show singing ‘Gentle Mother’.

The group remained a huge live draw, touring in Ireland and the UK throughout the 70s. The singer left the Mainliners to forge a solo career towards the end of the decade.

He recorded a popular series called King of Country Music in the 1980s, later reuniting with his original band.

Big Tom was playing live up until late last year – including an appearance at a benefit concert for victims of the Donegal floods alongside Nathan Carter.

He was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Irish Country Music Awards in 2016.

Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

Daniel O’Donnell, who said he was “speechless”, paid tribute to McBride on this morning’s Ryan Tubridy Show on Radio 1.

Speaking of his memories of the singer during the early days of his own career, he described him “a pillar” of the Irish country music scene.

“We all referred to him as the King,” O’Donnell said.

“He reached out to people in Ireland and those people who had emigrated from Ireland.

He will be missed so, so much. He was the greatest.

File Photo Big Tom Has Died. End. Big Tom pictured with President Mary McAleese during a visit to the Áras in 2001. Source: RollingNews.ie

Philomena Begley, who also spoke to Tubridy, described McBride as being “full of divilment”.

“He was always in good form,” the veteran Irish singer said.

The one thing Big Tom had when he started to sing – he had a great beat that made everyone want to dance.
He was a great, great man to dance to.

