Bill Clinton warns political stalemate could result in the North going 'back into the hell of the Troubles'

FORMER US PRESIDENT Bill Clinton has said democracy in the North will slowly be eroded away if the current political stalemate is allowed to continue.

Speaking to a packed out UCD event to mark the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, Clinton said there is a possibility of three things happening if things remain as they are.

“The whole thing will fall apart and you will go back into the hell people have forgotten of the Troubles. Or, two, you can stay in purgatory, where you get denied dreams and broken hopes and you’ll just rock along, caught on a sea of lost chances.

“If you do that, slowly you will begin to lose a democracy in the North…

“Or three, everybody can rear back, settle down and make a new beginning. Whatever compromises have to be made to minimise the damage of Brexit, to keep the markets as open as possible, and share government,” he said.

As one of the key players to get a power-sharing government up and running in the North in 1998, he made a plea to the Irish people:

Don’t let it go. You can’t let it go by doing nothing.

Clinton highlighted the success the agreement has had for the generations that have followed the accord, but said it is important that people remember the past.

‘Taking peace for granted’

“It is so easy to underestimate the fragility of the situation you have come to take for granted,” he said, adding:

So when Brexit happens, and then you can’t make a deal on these other things and then the government goes down, then everybody’s temptation is to double down and bargain harder.

No one is thinking about the larger politics when no one wants to be seen to compromise, he said.

But in the end, you have to be willing to give. Compromise has to become a good thing, not a dirty word. And voters have to stop punishing people who makes those compromises. And start rewarding them.

Clinton spoke about the risk of allowing both political and societal “inertia” set in in the North.