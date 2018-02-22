  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 22 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for €120 million over takeover strategy

The suit was filed in the High Court on Tuesday 19 February.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 12:05 AM
2 hours ago 5,442 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3863440
Jackie Lavin and Bill Cullen
Image: Sam Boal via Rolling News
Jackie Lavin and Bill Cullen
Jackie Lavin and Bill Cullen
Image: Sam Boal via Rolling News

BUSINESSMAN BILL CULLEN has brought a High Court challenge against Ulster Bank Ireland and receivers Kavanagh Fennell for €120 million over the shutdown of his former business.

Cullen’s business Glencullen Group, which was behind the Bill Cullen Motor Group Renault dealerships, consisted of 30 companies and employed 200 people. In 2012, Ulster Bank appointed accountancy firm Kavanagh Fennell as receivers over the company’s assets.

The suit was filed in the High Court on Tuesday 19 February. The plenary summons outlines that, among other things, Cullen is seeking damages, compensation, an order prohibiting the defendants and their agents from entering into any contract for the sale of properties held by them, and costs.

Accusations

Cullen’s High Court action makes claims similar to allegations his business partner Jackie Lavin made under privilege before an Oireachtas finance committee on 23 January 2017 in relation to the bank’s handling of business customers who were put into the bank’s restructuring unit Global Restructuring Group Ireland (GRG).

With his suit, Cullen is accusing Ulster Bank and the now-defunct GRG of deliberately targeting and shutting down his sustainable business as part of the strategy adopted by Ulster Bank’s GRG.

In 2016, Ulster Bank’s parent Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) announced a multimillion-euro compensation scheme for SME customers in Ireland and the UK who were treated unfairly by GRG.

Last year, Lavin told the committee the setup resulted in a “deliberate bringing down of businesses in a property grab strategy”. This included the business Glencullen Holdings, which she shared with Cullen.

The Ulster Bank GRG Irish Business Action Group was set up by Lavin to represent 60 Irish companies that were put into GRG.

‘No similar instances’ in Ireland

On Tuesday, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK released a full report under parliamentary privilege which highlighted RBS’s treatment of struggling small businesses that requested financial support during and after the banking crisis (2008 to 2013). 

The document details that there was, in certain respects, “widespread inappropriate treatment” of small businesses by the bank’s GRG.

However, speaking on 1 February to an Oireachtas Finance Committee, Paul Stanley, chief financial officer of Ulster Bank said some of the correspondence in the report is “shocking”, but he had “not seen similar instances” in the Republic of Ireland.

Background

Speaking on a personal basis, Lavin told the committee that Glencullen had been a customer of Ulster Bank since 1990.

Glencullen came into cash flow problems in 2009. It was put into GRG in 2011 and, in October 2012, receivers were appointed to take control of the business.

“Eleven months after GRG took over, the receiver was called in. They took everything, including all our documentation and back up receiver, leaving us nothing to fight with them,” Lavin told the committee.

“In the intervening four years, they have totally refused to give us any documentation on our loans, or payment schedule, or bank accounts in spite of numerous requests,” she said.

In conclusion, under privilege of the committee, Lavin alleged:

Ulster Bank GRG set out a deliberate process to improve its own position at the cost of Irish customers, companies, jobs and lives.

Ulster Bank has been contacted for comment.

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

Read: Ulster Bank accused of a planned ‘property grab’ from SMEs destroyed in post-crash shuffle

More: Jackie Lavin case against Bill Cullen over alleged €1m house purchase deal resolved

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Freezing weather predicted for the next week as cold snap bites
48,304  24
2
Rugby rape trial: Forensic scientist gives evidence about blood and DNA found on clothes and duvet
46,217  0
3
Someone has won tonight's €7.1 million Lotto jackpot
45,836  26
Fora
1
Dealz has been ordered to shutter one of its Dublin stores
2,026  0
2
A major US fund is selling more than 100 apartments in Cork city
328  0
3
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
250  0
The42
1
Porter to start for Ireland as Furlong and Henderson set to miss out
32,428  126
2
As it happened: Sevilla v Manchester United, Champions League
25,999  47
3
'A realistic chance for counties who don't see the limelight': Dramatic proposal to revamp minor football
20,348  11
DailyEdge.ie
1
Jennifer Lawrence told Ronan Keating that her 'rude' response to Joanna Lumley at the BAFTAs was an inside joke
5,973  1
2
Liam Payne did a pretty underwhelming impression of Niall Horan's accent during an interview ...it's The Dredge
5,508  0
3
Potential romance was ruined by eggs on this week's First Dates
5,235  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau
Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau
Met Police apologises after Hampshire Police investigated crime an undercover officer committed
Call for tougher sentences over burglaries that 'destroy entire communities or ways of life'
COURTS
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for â¬120 million over takeover strategy
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for €120 million over takeover strategy
Husband of Irish woman shot dead while on holiday in Tunisia found her beneath a beach towel
Armed robber jailed after holding up shop when gardaí were in the back looking at CCTV footage
NORTHERN IRELAND
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
Family of man shot dead by British Army won't be given report on the killing as it's still too sensitive
Explainer: Why UK Brexiteers have been told to 'sod off' away from the Good Friday Agreement
HEALTH
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Heavy drinkers have higher risk of getting dementia
'We're failing children': One in seven kids lost to homelessness, poverty or neglect

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie