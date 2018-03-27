Former sports coach to be sent forward for trial on 99 charges of alleged assault on boys

A 67-YEAR-old former sports coach from Waterford will be returned for trial next month on 99 charges of sexual and indecent assault dating back to the 1980s.

Bill Kenneally, of Laragh, Summerville Avenue, Waterford city, appeared in the district court today in relation to the charges which related to alleged assault on three boys in Waterford over 20 years ago.

He was initially arrested last month on foot of allegations made by the three complainants, who are now aged in their 40s, and brought before Waterford district court on 13 February.

Detective Sergeant Siobhan Keating told the court today that one of the initial 99 charges had been withdrawn, but she had charged him with a new charge on the morning of the court appearance. He made no reply to the charge.

Book of evidence

A number of amendments were made to some of the charges because of “clerical errors,” on application by the gardaí, and there was no objection from Kenneally’s solicitor, Pat Newell.

The book of evidence was served on the accused before the court sitting but his solicitor asked that the accused not be sent forward for trial just yet, as it was likely the trial would be transferred to Dublin. Kenneally would then need a Dublin-based solicitor who would need more time to consult with him.

Inspector Murt Whelan said his instructions from the DPP were to apply for a return for trial to the next sittings of Waterford Circuit Court, starting on 10 April, but had no objection to Newell’s application.

Newell said his client could still be returned for trial to the April sittings of the circuit court.

Judge Kevin Staunton adjourned the case until 24 April, for a return for trial, and remanded Kenneally on continuing bail.