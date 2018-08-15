This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Wednesday 15 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bishop of Limerick says Catholic Church must acknowledge 'dark' aspects of its history

Bishop Brendan Leahy made his comments ahead of the Pope’s visit to Ireland later this month.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 15 Aug 2018, 1:52 PM
13 minutes ago 468 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4182209
Bishop Brendan Leahy
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie
Bishop Brendan Leahy
Bishop Brendan Leahy
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie

THE CATHOLIC BISHOP of Limerick has said the Church in Ireland needs to acknowledge the dark aspects of its history, such as the “sexual abuse of minors by clergy”.

Bishop Brendan Leahy said that the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland is a crossroads moment for the Church to acknowledge our past, good and bad.

Pope Francis will be in Ireland for two days, 25 and 26 August, as part of the World Meeting of Families event.

Bishop Brendan Leahy made his comments during his Feast of the Assumption of Mary homily at Mass Rock in Killeddy, Co Limerick, following Mass earlier at Ashford Church.

Bishop Leahy said that it is good for us to recall with a grateful heart just how much the Church contributed to Irish society.

However, he said that “we need to acknowledge the dark aspects of our Church’s history that have come to light especially in recent decades”, which he said includes:

A clericalism that ended up confusing power and ministry, the sexual abuse of minors by clergy and religious that did untold life-long damage to the victims, the violent and repressive treatment by church representatives of young people sent to the State’s reformatory institutions, the dark experience of vulnerable women in places meant to be residences of refuge.

He added that “sadly, as had been highlighted, cover-up, wilful or otherwise, and mismanagement compounded the damage, adding to our shame”.

“We know that not every bishop or priest or sister or brother or layperson engaged in church circles was bad. And we know that not everyone was good,” Bishop Leahy said.

“Those of us of a certain age, however, know many, many who were very kind, caring and helpful. But to acknowledge with gratitude the good can never eclipse recognition of sin, criminality and evil.

In some way, everyone in the church bears the shame of these dark aspects of our history. Few of us can throw stones as if we ourselves were not somehow associated.

Young people

Addressing young people, Bishop Leahy said their “difficulty with finding a connection with the Church isn’t their fault”.

He added that young people are needed to “help Church-attending members to find the way forward on how to reconnect youth cultures and Church”.

“Might this visit of Pope Francis be a moment when young people might look again at what the Church really has to offer? We need you because you are part of our access to what God is saying to the Church today. We need you to help us find the ways forwards the future that God has marked out for us all.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Immense tragedy' - At least 30 dead after large section of motorway bridge collapses in Italy
    101,999  46
    2
    		Gardaí are tracking the movements of a convicted rapist linked to Deirdre Jacob murder
    82,430  53
    3
    		Body of young man found in Dublin
    41,988  5
    Fora
    1
    		'I was an oyster farmer, a bouncer, a milkman, a janitor - it all helped get me to where I am today'
    1,113  0
    2
    		Homebase plans to close three Irish stores as its new owners slice costs
    474  0
    3
    		A high-profile property mogul is putting cash into Dublin bike-sharing startup BleeperBike
    326  0
    The42
    1
    		'This is disgusting': Italy defender issues plea after narrowly avoiding Genoa bridge tragedy
    32,663  2
    2
    		Disappointment for Celtic as Rodgers' men dumped out of Champions League
    32,200  81
    3
    		'We don't want to take the medals off because then you're back to reality'
    30,453  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		13 of the best (and worst) outfits people have worn while collecting their LC results over the last 35 years
    14,314  11
    2
    		Samantha Mumba has repeatedly turned down six figure offers to go on a certain reality TV show
    7,228  2
    3
    		Dear Fifi: Am I bad at sex?
    6,083  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    'Serious concerns' over missing 53-year-old man last seen in Dublin city centre
    'Serious concerns' over missing 53-year-old man last seen in Dublin city centre
    The Deirdre Jacob case - from missing person file to murder investigation
    Gardaí upgrade disappearance of Deirdre Jacob to murder investigation
    DUBLIN
    Man (20) charged in connection with alleged knife attack on woman in Dublin city centre
    Man (20) charged in connection with alleged knife attack on woman in Dublin city centre
    Activists occupying vacant property in Dublin 'still committed to action' despite a legal threat
    Airbnb accused of turning villages into 'holiday resorts' as it reveals 640,000 Irish summer visitors
    PHOENIX PARK
    HSE emergency chief: 'We're not saying there will be deaths but we're planning for that eventuality'
    HSE emergency chief: 'We're not saying there will be deaths but we're planning for that eventuality'
    The Papal Cross, the Claddagh ring and 3,000 singers: Behind-the-scenes as the Phoenix Park gets ready for Pope Francis
    Chairs of the faithful: Commemorative Pope Francis seats go on sale ahead of Phoenix Park mass

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie