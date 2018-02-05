  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Tuesday 6 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bitcoin brain teaser: This cryptic painting just earned someone €40,000

The puzzle was created by crypto artists @coin_artist and Rob Myers in early 2015.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 5 Feb 2018, 9:16 PM
7 hours ago 13,011 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3835941

1FLAMEN6 Source: @coin_artist

THIS PAINTING IS worth $50,000 – or at least it was until today.

Created three years ago, it contains a secret code that gives access to an online wallet of Bitcoins worth $50,000 (or over €40,000).

Today that wallet was emptied, but the winner said they didn’t want their identity revealed.

According to the BBC, here’s where the magic code was hidden in the painting:

The puzzle encoded a string of binary – a series of zeroes and ones – in complicated rows of flames painted around the edge of the canvas.
The colour and shape of each flame determined a four-character chunk of the binary series, with a further part of the code represented by six ribbons of different lengths in the bottom right-hand corner.
After all of these codes had been worked out and linked together, the successful puzzle-solver was able to translate the full string of zeros and ones into a Bitcoin private key with the help of a simple computer programme.

The person behind the @coin_artist account on Twitter told Motherboard that the painting was partly inspired by a personal event, and partly in reference to William Shakespeare’s famous poem The Phoenix and the Turtle.

Read: This young scientist had to explain Bitcoin to Michael D Higgins

Read: Volatile Bitcoin surpasses $11,000, before plummeting to $9,000 (and then rising again)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Online shopping is going to become a lot cheaper thanks to a new EU law
84,862  59
2
Rape trial: Woman tells court 'you cannot underestimate how scared you are in those situations'
75,621  0
3
Icy showers and up to 3cm of snow forecast as authorities issue safety advice
63,776  46
Fora
1
The Limerick billionaires behind Stripe are opening a Dublin engineering hub
664  0
2
Michael O'Leary says Ryanair investors should expect a bumpy ride in the coming month
347  0
3
Poll: Do you think the National Broadband Plan will be delivered by 2022?
149  0
The42
1
Powerhouse centre Aki cherishes special Six Nations debut for Ireland
31,720  54
2
'There was free drink for everyone in the bar' - The Carlow footballer who stunned Premier League giants
25,521  4
3
'Getting through something like that, I think it helps build the group together'
18,793  16
DailyEdge.ie
1
12 ways Ireland reacted to Kylie Jenner giving birth
13,249  0
2
A Clonakilty man told Graham Norton a gas story about stealing his mother's car to go to the chipper when he was younger
8,577  1
3
A kid that took a selfie with Justin Timberlake during his Superbowl halftime show is the newest meme
7,683  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Tina Satchwell's husband wants apology from GardaÃ­ over alleged social media post
Tina Satchwell's husband wants apology from Gardaí over alleged social media post
Child porn: Gardaí seize 'tens of thousands' of images in 31 searches
Gardaí receive report of sexual assault accusation against Harvey Weinstein
DUBLIN
Packed buses are driving past angry morning commuters - but what can Dublin Bus do?
Packed buses are driving past angry morning commuters - but what can Dublin Bus do?
Paul Simon to play his penultimate touring gig at Dublin's RDS this July
Explainer: What is the National Planning Framework 2040?
IRELAND
Epic 41 phases can deliver benefit beyond just a single win for Ireland
Epic 41 phases can deliver benefit beyond just a single win for Ireland
Analysis: Ireland's attack was too reliant on Johnny Sexton in Paris
French use of 'HIA' replacements under extra scrutiny with second stage of review
SINN FéIN
'Under pressure' to attend meetings, Kelly says he borrowed bolt cutters from gym to remove clamp
'Under pressure' to attend meetings, Kelly says he borrowed bolt cutters from gym to remove clamp
Ballymun Sinn Féin councillor resigns citing 'orchestrated bullying campaign' in area
Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly says he has spoken to police after being filmed removing a clamp

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie