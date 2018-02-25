Homes evacuated after 'non-viable' device found in Blanchardstown

A NUMBER OF homes were evacuated from an estate in Blanchardstown in a bomb scare.

A device was found under a van in the Corduff Grove area of the town last night.

Gardaí were called to the scene around 8.45pm.

The Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance attended the scene and found that the device was non-viable.

Residents were allowed return to their homes late last night.

Local councillor Paul Donnelly (SF) tweeted that he was “shocked” at the events.

“I hope this is just a hoax and they can get back to their home this evening. This is unacceptable!”

It is understood the device is related to a local dispute.