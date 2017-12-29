Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a young male was hospitalised following a collision involving a car in Blanchardstown this afternoon.

One onlooker told TheJournal.ie that they witnessed the incident, which involved a car coming up onto the footpath in front of the Leisureplex. The young man is believed to have been struck by the car.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene.

Gardaí could not confirm the age of the young man involved, but he is believed to be in his mid-teens.

Local councillor David McGuinness told TheJournal.ie: “It’s absolutely disgraceful. I got a call from family members who were at the centre and saw the commotion. The place is thronged with people and anyone could have been injured.

“Gardaí are going to treat this very seriously. This is terrible behaviour.”

- Additional reporting Aoife Barry