A significant number of people don't know how they're going to vote in the blasphemy referendum

ALMOST 30% OF people do not know how they will vote in the upcoming referendum on whether to remove the offence of blasphemy from the Constitution.

The latest Amárach/Claire Byrne Live poll for TheJournal.ie found that the majority of people (54%) would vote to remove the offence of blasphemy from the Constitution, compared with just 17% of those who said they would vote ‘No’.

Around 29% said they do not know how they will vote, including more than a third of women and those aged 35-44 (both 35%).

More respondents across all age groups, social classes and genders said they would vote ‘Yes’ than ‘No’.

Men (59%) were more likely to vote ‘Yes’ than women (49%), while those aged 18-24 were less likely to vote ‘Yes’ (48%) than all other age groups, including those over 55 (51%).

More people aged 18-24 (22%) also said they would vote not to remove blasphemy than any other age group, followed by those over 55 (21%).

Meanwhile, well-off voters (20%) said they were more likely to vote against the referendum than those less well-off (13%).

The Claire Byrne Live / Amarách Research Panel consists of over 1,000 Irish adults, all aged 18+. The poll was conducted on Monday 17 September.