This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 31 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There's no better symbol of integration than the exchange of blood:' Polish residents launch Bloody Foreigners campaign

The Polish community in Ireland are encouraging their members to give blood donations.

By Andrew Roberts Tuesday 31 Jul 2018, 7:00 PM
47 minutes ago 2,622 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4157116

Subscribe for more videos

POLISH BLOOD DONORS came together today in Dublin to give blood under the ‘Bloody Foreigners’ campaign.

There’s been a drive in the Polish community – the largest immigrant group to Ireland – to encourage their members to give blood.

Teresa Buczkowska, Integration Coordinator of the Immigration Council of Ireland and a Polish national, says Ireland needs ‘three thousand new blood donations every week’ to keep supplies going.

She herself has already donated ten times since moving to Ireland and is encouraging her community to step forward to take part.

The campaign name, Buczkowska says, is about ‘reclaiming the title’ and its negative connotations and turning it into something positive.

“It’s about showing that Polish people are part of this community…and because we are receiving a lot from this community we want to give something back.”

Barnaba Dorda, a first-time donor and Chair of Forum Polonia (a Polish community platform) said the campaign has encouraged him to make his first blood donation.

He said though he was nervous about fainting, he believes that giving blood is another way of showing the contribution that Polish residents give to Ireland.

“There is a need for blood in Ireland,” he says. “And we can all help.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Suicide bomber who killed 22 in Manchester Arena was rescued by British navy in Libya
70,899  62
2
Ready to burst: 12-pack Durex condoms recalled over fault concerns
62,319  53
3
Man admits he killed woman and toddler, before dumping child's body in suitcase
41,329  39
Fora
1
The last waterfront site in Dublin's docklands has been put on the market for €120m
346  0
2
A west Cork fintech company has scored a massive investment to expand globally
344  0
3
'We've put in effort, money, time': John Teeling won't axe his Louth whiskey warehouse plan... yet
219  0
The42
1
Supporters left unimpressed after mad dash and long queues for Galway-Clare replay tickets
40,483  38
2
O'Sullivan hits out at Cork substitutions but claims 'bottler' tag is disgusting
37,775  66
3
'Goosebumps', 'Superb' and 'Incredible' - tributes pour in for RTÉ's hurling documentary The Game
32,349  25
DailyEdge
1
Meghan Markle's sister is a brave woman cause she just called Chrissy Teigen a 'pudgy airhead'
9,958  6
2
Love Island is officially over, and viewers don't know how to re-join the real world
5,833  0
3
Netflix defends renewing 13 Reasons Why, but Twitter is no longer here for it
5,525  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Man who shot dead a dissident republican in pub car park gets life sentence
Man who shot dead a dissident republican in pub car park gets life sentence
Teen receives suspended sentence for impeding investigation into murder committed by his brothers
Pete Taylor is suing the Sunday World newspaper
RUSSIA
Trump's former campaign chief to face trial today
Trump's former campaign chief to face trial today
Pussy Riot members arrested again immediately after release for World Cup stunt
Trump claims he had 'very nasty business relationship' with Robert Mueller
COURT
Thalidomide makers didn't adequately respond to 'absolute tragedy unfolding in front of them', court hears
Thalidomide makers didn't adequately respond to 'absolute tragedy unfolding in front of them', court hears
Man to stand trial in UK accused of causing death of Irishman by dangerous driving
McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie