Gardaí treating death of woman found in Ranelagh home as suspicious

The scene of the incident on Ranelagh Road today

The scene of the incident on Ranelagh Road today

Updated at 9pm

GARDAÍ ARE treating the death of a woman who was found in a house in south Dublin this afternoon as suspicious.

The body was discovered at around 3.45pm in a wardrobe in a house on Ranelagh Road, Dublin 6.

It is understood that gardaí investigating a missing person were led to the address. The victim is believed to have been missing from the Dublin area for the last two days.

The body remains at the scene and the area has been sealed off for a technical examination.

A man has been taken to hospital with injuries.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

An investigation room has been set up at Donnybrook Garda Station.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee