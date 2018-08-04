This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 4 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 1,000 inspections carried out by Welfare to detect 'bogus self employment'

More inspections are to be carried out in the near future.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 4 Aug 2018, 6:30 AM
59 minutes ago 3,187 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4164199

SOCIAL WELFARE INSPECTORS last week conducted around 1,000 inspections of employers in Dublin city to make sure they were complying with employment law.

Welfare said these inspections were undertaken across the city and in a variety of sectors and are part of ongoing measures being undertaken by the department to detect instances of false self-employment and other possible abuses of the PRSI system.

Bogus self-employment is where the worker takes on the responsibility of paying their own taxes and being in charge of their tools or supplies but without the safety of being paid while out ill.

They also don’t enjoy the same benefits that self-employed would usually have. They would also have little to no control over when they work.

The inspections to employers proved worthwhile, according to the department, and have increased awareness of possible abuses of the PRSI system.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said: “Given the reduction in the Live Register and changes to work practices, our inspectors are increasingly being deployed to conduct employer inspections – checking that social insurance records are being correctly maintained, that workers are being properly classified as employees and that time at work is being reported correctly.

It is important to note that employers who falsify records or deliberately misclassify a worker can be charged arrears of social insurance contributions and can be prosecuted. We will follow up with prosecutions as appropriate.

The Department is increasing the number of Social Welfare Inspector visits on PRSI related activity over the course of 2018 and will continue this approach into 2019 in order to protect workers’ rights.

The department said that if a person is falsely self-employed it can affect their PRSI contribution record and their social welfare entitlements. It may also impact on their entitlements under employment rights legislation including, for example, entitlement to statutory minimum pay rates, receiving a payslip, rest breaks, public holiday and annual leave entitlements and protection against unfair dismissal.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Poll: Are the strike days making you wary of booking Ryanair flights?
40,646  97
2
Woman found dead at Galway direct provision centre
39,693  30
3
Two dead in Spain as Europe wilts under record heatwave
39,059  48
Fora
1
The State wants to build a data centre in Kildare - but it's worried about its own planning rules
436  0
2
'I woke up one morning and thought: I don't want to be a barman when I'm 40'
408  0
3
Glasnevin plans for a chapel over the graves of the 'poor of Dublin' have been rejected
235  0
The42
1
Return of the Mac! Conor McGregor booked to fight for UFC title in October
40,689  106
2
'The lads know how good he is, and can be, so there's a bit of a buzz around the place'
38,196  40
3
Paul O'Connell takes up coaching role with Top 14 side Stade Français
25,026  34
DailyEdge
1
RTÉ Archives has created an exhibition of loads of Irish celebs before they were famous
7,073  0
2
A Britney Spears fan made her laugh on stage and it's started a gas new concert trend
5,474  0
3
Lady Gaga 'beyond devastated' over suicide of Born This Way co-star Zombie Boy
5,037  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder released on bail supervision programme
'Guilty of f***ing what' - Dublin man shouts in court when found guilty of Louth double murder
GARDAí
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Man (70) dies in two-vehicle collision in Galway
Man dies in house fire in Cavan
DUBLIN
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
Families move in to cooperative housing scheme in Dublin
Roscommon ring the changes for final Super 8s outing against Dublin in Croker
RYANAIR
Ryanair cancels 20 flights on 5th planned strike day by Irish pilots
Ryanair cancels 20 flights on 5th planned strike day by Irish pilots
Poll: Are the strike days making you wary of booking Ryanair flights?
Irish Ryanair pilots to hold further one-day strike on Friday 10 August

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie