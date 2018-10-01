Houses evacuated in Dublin suburb after suspect device found under car

A NUMBER OF houses were evacuated following a bomb scare in an estate in north Dublin last night.

Gardaí were called to the scene at about 7.35pm last night after a suspicious device was found beneath a car parked on Yellow Road in Whitehall.

A number of houses were evacuated and the road was closed off ahead and the arrival of the Army Bomb Disposal Team.

The explosive experts dealt with the suspect device and the area was declared safe at about 1.10 am this morning.

Road reopened at around 1:20am. Nobody injured - Gardai and bomb squad took care of the situation professionally and will liaise with local residents in coming days. pic.twitter.com/kG1uOcrh9t — Noel Rock (@NoelRock) October 1, 2018 Source: Noel Rock /Twitter

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing into the incident.