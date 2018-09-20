This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 20 September, 2018
Bono saw 'pain' on pope's face over abuse scandals

The U2 frontman had a half-hour meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican yesterday.

By AFP Thursday 20 Sep 2018, 8:04 AM
1 hour ago 7,478 Views 50 Comments
U2's Bono Vox meets pope Francis - Vatican U2 frontman Bono meets pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican. Source: ABACA via PA Images

U2 FRONTMAN BONO has said he could see the pain on Pope Francis’s face on Wednesday when he told him “it looks to some people that the abusers are being more protected than the victims”.

“Having just come from Ireland we talked about the pope’s feelings about what has happened in the Church,” Bono said of his half-hour meeting with Francis at the Vatican.

“You can see the pain in his face. And I felt he was sincere. He’s an extraordinary man for extraordinary times.”

Francis has been attempting to address the latest wave of devastating claims of sexual abuse by clergy across the world.

Past abuse scandals have badly damaged the image of the Catholic Church in Ireland, where Francis travelled for two days in late August and “begged for God’s forgiveness”.

The trip, which was met with some protests by victims, was overshadowed by a former ambassador to the Holy See’s claim that Francis personally ignored sexual abuse allegations against a prominent US cardinal.

Bono, 58, said he also spoke to the Argentine pontiff about “how we have to rethink the wild beast that is capitalism” which “though it is not immoral, it is amoral”.

The singer has a long history of promoting charity, and in 2004 co-founded ONE, which describes itself as a campaigning and advocacy organisation trying to end extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa.

 © – AFP 2018

