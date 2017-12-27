  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Thursday 28 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

These are the books we'll all be talking about in 2018

Here’s the definitive list.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 27 Dec 2017, 5:30 PM
9 hours ago 17,838 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3725181

GET OUT A notebook and pen and get ready to get excited about all the fantastic books due out next year.

We have Irish authors, international authors, fiction and non-fiction to look forward to.

Without further ado…

Donal Ryan – From A Low And Quiet Sea

From A Low and Quiet Sea high res Source: Penguin Ireland

The Tipperary writer is one of the most recognisable names in fiction, and his latest novel – due out in March – is highly anticipated. From A Low and Quiet Sea focuses on three men – one of whom is from war-torn Syria – who are all searching for home. Published by Doubleday.

Leni Zumas – Red Clocks

Fans of The Handmaid’s Tale will be looking forward to this book, which came out in the autumn in the US. It’s about fertility and new rules put in place in the USA around abortion and single parenthood. Published by Little, Brown and Co.

Sheila Llewellyn – Walking Wounded

Published by Hodder & Stoughton in January. This debut novel is about “the complex relationship between a soldier and his psychiatrist, set in a failing psychiatric hospital between the end of the Second World War and the founding of the NHS”. Llewellyn was born in England and now lives in Northern Ireland, and has won the P J O’Connor RTÉ Radio One Drama Award and the Silver Award for the Best Broadcast Radio Drama in the New York International Radio Drama Festival in 2012.

Hideo Yokoyama – Seventeen

This is former investigative journalist Yokoyama’s second novel, and is about a reporter named Kazumasa Yuuki, an air disaster of unprecedented scale, and and a once-in-a-lifetime scoop. Published by Riverrun in February.

Liz Nugent – Skin Deep

skin deep high res

Irish author Liz Nugent’s second novel Lying in Wait was in the bestseller charts for two months, and hot on its heels comes Skin Deep (due out in April). It’s about a woman named Cordelia Russell, who has been posing as an English heiress on the Cote d’Azur for ten years. But then her luck runs out. Published by Penguin Ireland.

Alistair Campbell and Paul Fletcher – Saturday Bloody Saturday

Yes that’s the Alistair Campbell, former journalist and spokesman for Tony Blair and former professional footballer Paul Fletcher. Due out in February and published by Orion, this is about a football manager named Charlie Gordon, a country preparing for a general election, and one of the most dangerous political assassinations in the IRA’s history being planned in London.

Louise O’Neill – Almost Love

Almost Love 9781784298852

It goes without saying that this will be one of the most-anticipated novels of the year. Due out in March and published by Quercus, this is about a young woman called Sarah’s love for and obsession with an older man named Matthew.

Chloe Benjamin – The Immortalists

One for those who like a rich story along the lines of Manhattan Beach or The Time Traveler’s Wife.  Published by Tinder Press and due out in March. In 1969, a travelling psychic tells the four Gold children the date they will die. But will her prophecies come true?

Imogen Hermes Gower – The Mermaid and Mrs Hancock

This young British writer’s debut novel was inspired by her work in museums and short stories she would write about the artefacts she worked with. This is set in 1785, and centres on the discovery of a mermaid. Published by Harvill Secker.

Eithne Shorthall – Grace After Henry

Arts writer Shortall’s debut Love In Row 27 has been optioned for a TV series by NBC, and her second novel is due out this May. Grace After Henry tells the story of a what happens when a woman becomes convinced her late partner has made his way back into her life. Published by Corvus.

Non-fiction 

The Unexpected Joy of Being Sober 9781912023387

Two titles about alcohol are due out from The Unexpected Joy of Being Sober by Catherine Gray (published by Aster), and Mindful Drinking by Rosamund Dean (published by Trapeze).

The first looks at society’s ‘drink-pushing’, with contributions from neuroscientists and psychologists. The second is more of a look at how to be more mindful about our drinking and cutting down on alcohol.

Spend too much time on your phone? How To Break Up With Your Phone by Catherine Prize (Trapeze) is out in February, and is certainly a book many of us will want to read. As you’d expect, it’s about cutting back on your phone use. Aoife McElwain’s Slow At Work (Gill) promises to be the definitive guide for those who want to be more organised, mindful and productive at work – without sacrificing their personal life.

Organised (Gill) by Sarah Reynolds (a professional organiser) is for those who just can’t get a handle on getting their life together. It will be out in January.

The beginning of a new year is when we start to think about changing things, and in March Aisling Leonard Curtin and Dr Trish Leonard-Curtin publish The Power of Small (Hachette Books Ireland) which looks at “taking tiny steps as opportunities to change your life, one decision at a time”. Good for those of us who are fearful of change.

Caroline Foran, meanwhile, brings out her follow-up to Owning It, called The Confidence Kit, in May (Hachette Books Ireland), which will offer “a practical, informative and positive take on fear”. Dr Harry Barry’s Emotional Resilience (Little, Brown) will also be one for those who have been feeling the challenges of life. It’s due out the same month.

Expect some books about the idea of family also this year – Asne Seirestad’s Two Sisters (Little, Brown) is about two young teenage girls who travel from Oslo to Syria. Henry Normal’s book A Normal Family (Hodder & Stoughton) is about a young boy with autism, and how his family deals with it. Another book about Jessie Hewitson, called Autism (Orion Spring), calls itself “the definitive guide for parents of children with autism”.

Deborah Frances-White brings out her book The Guilty Feminist (she also hosts a podcast of the same name) in June (Little, Brown), while Dr Sarah McKay will see Demystifying the Female Brain (Orion Spring) published in July. It promises to teach us “what happens to the brains of women as they cycle through the phases of life”.

Ireland’s foremost feminist historian, Margaret Ward, will be bringing out a new edition of her full-length biography of one of the most important women in Irish political life in the 20th century: Hanna Sheehy Skeffington played a leading role in the suffrage movement. Published by UCD Press.

Alison O’Reilly, a journalist and documentary maker, writes about the Tuam Mothers and Babies Home in her book The Great Shame, which centres on the story of Bridget Dolan, who entered the home in 1946. It’s due out in March, published by Gill.

Other books to watch out for:

April: Dave Rudden – The Endless King (Puffin).

January: Norma McMaster – Silence Under A Stone (Doubleday Ireland)

March: Kit de Waal – The Trick To Time (Viking)

John Connolly – The Woman in the Woods (Hodder & Stoughton)

April: Jeffrey Deaver – The Cutting Edge

May: Rachael English – The Night of the Party (Hachette Books Ireland)

Kevin Powers – A Shout in the Ruins (Hodder & Stoughton)

June: Holly Bourne – How Do You Like Me Now? (Hodder & Stoughton)

Read: ‘So many venues’ wheelchair bathrooms won’t have sanitary bins, soap, or mirrors – they barely have a working lock’>

Read: These are the best Irish books of 2017>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Status yellow snow-ice warning issued for 21 counties
80,192  28
2
A white Christmas: Record-breaking 60 inches of snowfall has completely buried this US town
52,586  32
3
Flight from LA to Japan turns back after four hours due to 'unauthorised person'
40,893  36
Fora
1
A last-ditch attempt to save an old pub has stalled a €200m project to overhaul Dublin's Liberties
2,066  0
2
Goldman Sachs is plotting to move one of its London units to Dublin
361  0
3
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a ‘lost decade’ of sales
249  0
The42
1
Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk joins Liverpool for world-record fee
36,926  164
2
Liverpool's Jon Flanagan charged with common assault
19,371  0
3
60,000 listens in over 80 countries! How a GAA podcast is promoting better conversations
17,898  3
DailyEdge.ie
1
Niall Horan was on the lash in Mullingar last night because it's Christmas, after all
8,910  1
2
Chrissy Teigen's flight to Tokyo had to do a u-turn after 4 hours so she live-tweeted the whole thing
6,653  2
3
10 of the most ridiculous products that people bought in 2017
6,280  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Goldman Sachs says it is 'considering options' after report of UK jobs moving to Dublin
Goldman Sachs says it is 'considering options' after report of UK jobs moving to Dublin
Appeal for witnesses after serious assault on taxi driver
Post-mortem to take place on body of woman found in her flat in Rathmines
RETAIL
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a âlost decadeâ of sales
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a ‘lost decade’ of sales
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a ‘lost decade’ of sales
'Sales are like a drug for retailers': How Stephen's Day shopping took hold in Ireland
CHRISTMAS
People are more interested in sex around Christmas (according to their web searches)
People are more interested in sex around Christmas (according to their web searches)
Nearly 700,000 of us (on average) watched Mrs Brown's Boys on Christmas Day
House-to-house donations: Public urged to be wary of unregistered charities
SALES
Irish retailers on course to record best Christmas season since 2007
Irish retailers on course to record best Christmas season since 2007
'I could lose the run of myself': We talked to the early risers queuing outside Brown Thomas
Dunnes Stores is clinging onto top spot in Ireland's battle of the supermarkets

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie