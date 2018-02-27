'Rank stupidity': Boris Johnson under fire for comparing Irish border to crossing London boroughs

"There's no border between Camden and Westminster."



BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY Boris Johnson has been criticised for saying the Irish border issue could be solved in the same way that people travel across different boroughs of London.

Johnson was speaking to BBC Radio about various Brexit issues, and highlighted methods used in the UK capital to calculate the city congestion charge as pointing the way towards solving the issue of the Northern Irish border after Britain leaves the single market and customs union.

Politicians in Ireland and the UK have hit back, with Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane calling the remarks “crass and stupid” and UK Labour’s David Lammy calling the comparison “not only rank stupidity, [but] it is ignorant and wilfully reckless”.

Although the UK has made assurances that there will not be a border between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit, it has not yet offered the solution whereby it could leave the single market and customs union yet maintain no border checks.

Speaking on the BBC, Johnson said: “There’s no border between Camden and Westminster.

But when I was mayor of London we anaesthetically and invisibly took hundreds of millions of pounds from the accounts of people travelling between those two boroughs without any need for border checks whatever.

When it was put to the foreign minister that he couldn’t possibly compare the Irish border issue and the London congestion charge, Johnson was insistent, and called it a “very relevant comparison”.

“There’s all sorts of scope for pre-booking, electronic checks, all sorts of things that you can do to obviate the need for a hard border to allow us to come out of the customs union, take back control of our trade policy and do trade deals,” he said.

Fianna Fáil TD Stephen Donnelly called Johnson’s comments “extraordinary” and referenced his own time living in London.

He said: “I lived in Camden for several years, and was never stopped crossing the ‘border’ to Islington.

I have, however, had military rifles pointed at me when crossing into Northern Ireland in the 90s. Suggesting these borders are the same is extraordinary.

Sinn Féin’s Cullinane said: “I would suspect that a basic knowledge of geography and borders would be a requirement of a foreign minister but it appears the Tory party has other ideas.

Boris Johnson’s comments today are so devoid of actual intelligence as to give a brain freeze to those unfortunate enough to hear them… Lest there be any doubt, the Irish border issue post-brexit is not the same as a city congestion charge.