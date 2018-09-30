19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath

Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown Source: Julien Behal

A MAN HAS died after taking ill at a music festival in Co Meath.

It’s understood that the man, aged 19, became ill towards the end of the Boxed Off electronic music festival at Fairyhouse racecourse in the Leinster county.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where he was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson confirmed that gardaí are investigating a sudden death in Ratoath, Co Meath, this morning.

“A 19-year-old male complained of feeling unwell. He received medical attention at the scene and was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown,” they said.

A post mortem will be carried out in order to try and ascertain the cause of death, while a file is set to be prepared for the local coroner..

The organisers of Boxed Off have been asked for comment on the matter.

The one-day festival was being held for the fourth time at the Meath venue.