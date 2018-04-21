Three-year-old boy drowns in 'tragic accident' at swimming pool

POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING the circumstances surrounding the death of a three-year-old boy who drowned in a swimming pool in England today.

Officers were called shortly before 9.45am to the David Lloyd club in Leeds, following a report that a child had entered the pool.

The boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers are treating the incident as a tragic accident but are appealing for anyone who was in the pool at the time to make contact.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle said: “This appears to be a tragic accident and our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“While there is nothing to suggest that the death was suspicious, we do have a duty to investigate the circumstances of what has happened.

“We understand that there were a number of people in the pool at the time who have left the area prior to police arriving at the scene. We would ask these people to come forward to give their accounts of what they have seen and heard.”

‘Thoughts with his family’

In a statement to BBC News, the club said its thoughts were “very much with the child and his family at this time”.

“We regret to confirm that a young child was found unconscious in the swimming pool at our Leeds club this morning. He was rescued from the water by one of our team, CPR was immediately administered and the emergency services were called.”

Anyone who has information has been asked to contact police by calling 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website.