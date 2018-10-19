Bravery award for Waterford man who rescued elderly driver from submerged overturned car

A WATERFORD MAN who rescued a drowning elderly driver from an overturned car will be honoured today at the National Bravery Awards in Dublin.

Kelvin Kearns, from Kilmeade, is among 21 people being honoured today at a ceremony at Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, to celebrate the courage of ordinary people who risk their own safety to protect their fellow citizens.

On 27 September 2017, Waterford Fire Service was called to the rescue of a motorist on the N25 close to the Butlerstown junction in Waterford at 10.42am.

Waterford Fire Service said that on the day in question weather conditions were extremely poor and upon arrival at the scene they found that a vehicle had left the road, landing on its roof at the bottom of a 15-foot embankment.

“The stream was in high flood due to heavy rain and the vehicle had begun to submerge,” Niall Curtain, Chief Fire Officer said.

“We found that a passing motorist, Kelvin Kearns had entered the stream and removed the driver to safety.”

Kearns told TheJournal.ie that on the morning in question the weather was so bad that he had to come home from work early.

“When I went home my sister was going into Waterford, into the city, so I drove her in so she wouldn’t be walking in the rain.”

While driving Kearns said he saw a man running down the road in the rain so he decided to stop to see if everything was ok.

“I went over to the man and I could see a car on its roof at the bottom of a big dyke, with loads of water.”

Kearns waded waist-deep into the water and noticed the driver was unconscious, but Kearns was unable to open the driver seat door.

“I went to the passenger seat door and eventually got the man’s hand, it was floating in the water.

“I pulled him out but couldn’t get him up out of the embankment until the fire brigade came.

“I couldn’t get any response out of him but once the ambulance crew came he was talking and told us his name,” he said.

‘It’s very overwhelming’

The elderly driver was removed to University Hospital Waterford where he spent up to eight weeks recovering.

Kearns found out last month that he had been nominated by the Waterford Fire Service for a National Bravery Award.

Curtain told TheJournal.ie that the officers that were on the scene reported back to him and said that Kearns should be “acknowledged for his bravery and for the actions he took to save the life of the occupant of the car while taking personal risk to himself”.

It’s been a number of years since we’ve nominated someone for this award, it’s rare enough.

“This incident struck a chord with our attending officers, it was quite a dangerous situation for Mr Kearns, so for that reason, we felt it appropriate to nominate him.”

Kearns said that he “wouldn’t be the kind of person looking for recognition” but that it’s “nice to be honoured”.

“It’s not something everyone is going to get in their life, it’s very overwhelming.”

The annual awards since 1947 have been administered by Comhairle na Mire Gaile – the Deeds of Bravery Council – which is chaired by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl TD.

The Council may award Gold, Silver or Bronze medals as well as Certificates of Bravery.