Body found on Wales beach confirmed as missing Irishman Brendan Burke

GARDAÍ HAVE CONFIRMED that the body found on a beach in north Wales last November is that of missing 71-year-old man Brendan Burke.

Burke, who had gone missing from his Rathfarnham care home, was last seen on 15 November outside the Permanent TSB in Rathmines.

An extensive search followed, with gardaí issuing a number of appeals for info related to his disappearance, including the release of CCTV footage.

It has now been confirmed that the body of the man who was found ashore by HM Coastguard and North Wales Police on 29 November 2017 is that of Brendan Burke.

Gardaí thanked the public for its assistance during the search.