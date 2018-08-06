Brendan O'Connor to host new audience-free RTÉ series with 'no gimmicks, bells or whistles'

BRENDAN O’CONNOR IS to host a new three-part interview series that’s “gimmick-free”, RTÉ has announced today.

The new interview series, Brendan O’Connor’s Time Out, will start airing on RTÉ One on Friday, 17 August.

The three-part series was filmed in Ireland and the UK, and will feature in-depth, one-to-one interviews with high profile people “who have lived full lives, have a story to tell and something to say about the world we live in”, says RTÉ.

With no audience, no gimmicks, bells or whistles, the show sees Brendan and his guest sitting down for a real and truthful chat about the things that really matter to them. Discussing the big moments that have turned out to be life defining events for them, they’ll reveal what makes them the person they are today and what they have learned from those experiences.

Filming for Brendan O’Connor’s Time Out is currently underway, and for this series, his interviewees will be Majella O’Donnell, Michael Harding and Chic frontman Nile Rodgers. Rodgers’ interview will be filmed at the legendary Abbey Road studios.

In this week’s RTÉ Guide, O’Connor said: “I’m more excited about this show than anything I’ve done before… Usually when you talk to people they tell you how they see themselves but I often wonder how true that is – is it just the story they’ve decided to tell people? So, the guests pick the five most important people or things that happened in their lives, the moments of truth as it were.”