Brian Lawler among three former pro-wrestlers to die in one day

THREE FORMER WORLD Wrestling Entertainment stars died yesterday.

Brian Christopher Lawler (46), Nikolai Volkoff (70) and Brickhouse Brown (57) all died on Sunday.

Lawler was best known in WWE as Too Cool’s Grandmaster Sexay and was the son of another WWE star, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler.

He originally competed in the World Wrestling Federation (now known as the WWE) from 1997-2001. He last appeared in a WWE ring in 2014.

He was in jail following a drink-driving arrest, and was found in his cell on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told CNN that correction officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a medical centre where he died yesterday afternoon.

“At this time, we do not suspect foul play. However, our investigation remains active and ongoing,” the statement said.

Volkoff rose to prominence in the 1980s, playing a Soviet villain. Brickhouse Brown, who performed in the 1980s and 1990s, died after a battle with cancer.

Tributes have been paid to the three stars, with WWE and others extending their condolences to the men’s families.

