British woman saved 10 hours after falling from cruise ship in Croatia

CROATIA’S COAST GUARD says a British woman has been saved after spending 10 hours in the Adriatic Sea at night after she fell from a cruise ship.

The 46-year-old woman was taken to a hospital earlier today in the town of Pula and is believed to be out of danger.

The woman who told reporters earlier today that her name was Kay, fell from the Norwegian Star cruise ship, about 95 kilometres off Croatia’s coast shortly before midnight on Saturday.

A Croatian rescue ship was scrambled and found her swimming this morning not far from where she was believed to have fallen.

The woman told reporters she fell off the back of the ship and was “lucky to be alive”, BBC reports.

File photo, Norwegian Star cruise ship. Source: DPA/PA Images

The ship’s captain, Lovro Oreskovic, said that she was exhausted when they found her.

He said: “We were extremely happy for saving a human life.”

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated and the British Embassy in Croatia was informed.

With reporting from AP