Gardaí open investigation after man shot dead in Dublin

The scene of the shooting

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a man was shot dead in Dublin’s north inner city last night.

27-year-old Jason ‘Buda’ Molyneux was shot at James Larkin House on the North Strand at about 9.45pm.

It is understood that Molyneux died after sustaining gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

Emergency services attended the scene last night and garda units remain in attendance this morning.

His body has been removed to the Mater Hospital where a postmortem examination will take place.

Molyneux had a large number of criminal convictions and it is understood that he was an associate of the Hutch gang. However, it is not yet know if his death was connected to the feud.

The wake of Derek Coakley Hutch, who was shot dead just over a week ago, was being held yesterday evening a short walking distance from the shooting. That funeral is due to be held this morning at 11am.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of tonight’s shooting to contact them at Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 800.