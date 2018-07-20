Up to 60 Irish holidaymakers left stranded in Bulgaria after travel agents' failure

THE COMMISSION FOR Aviation Regulation (CAR) has withdrawn the licence for a number of travel agents under the same company leaving dozens of Irish people stranded on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast.

It is understood that roughly 60 Irish customers due to leave Bourgas Airport have been left stranded as a result of the problems.

“At the moment, some customers are waiting for return flights to Dublin,” the CAR said.

The problems emerged when charter aircraft company Cello refused to fly, saying it had not been paid. A replacement flight has been arranged to bring customers home, after travellers leaving Dublin were unable to fly yesterday.

The CAR has terminated the licences for Fanfare, Buzz Travel and Irish Film Tours today for failing to fulfil its obligations to customers, as parent company Sindaco has got into difficulty.

All affected customers are being contacted, and other affected customers will be contacted about how to return home.

A number of them will be protected under the consumer protection scheme.

The CAR said: “You are covered by the consumer protection scheme if you purchased a package from Sindaco Limited (trading as Fanfare, Irish Film Tours and Buzz Travel) and this package includes travel that commences in Ireland. You are also covered if you bought travel (alone) commencing in Ireland.”

It is believed that this could spell problems for more than the roughly 60 Irish customers left stranded right now, as another flight for holidaymakers who booked with the same agents is due to fly next week.