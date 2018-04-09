Fatal substance stolen from vet clinic in Galway

EQUIPMENT, INCLUDING A lethal substance, was stolen from a premises in Galway over the weekend.

Gardaí are investigating a burglary of a veterinary clinic in Knocknacarra, Co Galway on Saturday.

They say a quantity of animal veterinary products were stolen during the incident, including a drug called dolethal.

Dolethal is used to euthanise small animals and is fatal if consumed by humans.

If anyone has any information, they’re asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514 720 or any Garda station.