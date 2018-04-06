Bus Éireann driver attacked at Cork city bus stop

A BUS ÉIREANN driver was attacked while on his route through Cork city last night.

At around 11.40pm the bus pulled over at a stop in Ashmount, Mayfield.

A male got on the bus and assaulted the bus driver. He then grabbed the bus driver’s Adidas bag and fled the scene.

The driver, who’s aged in his late 30s, received medical treatment at Mercy Hospital Cork afterwards and was released a short time later.

There were as number of passengers on the bus at the time of the incident, who were let off at the next stop.

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the alleged culprit. He’s described as a man around 20 years of age, and of medium height.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a green hoodie, green pants, and what appeared to be yellow “sports-type” gloves.

Gardaí are asking that passengers who were on the bus at the time to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510 with information relating to the incident.