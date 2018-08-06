This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 6 August, 2018
The life of a Grafton Street busker: 'People think you show up and play - but I've been here since 8am'

The scene on Dublin’s premium busking street can be competitive, one performer said.

By Andrew Roberts Monday 6 Aug 2018, 4:00 PM
6 minutes ago 113 Views No Comments
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

GONE ARE THE days when you could simply show up with a guitar and start strumming away on Dublin’s Grafton Street.

Busking is far more organised these days; permits need to be obtained, noise guidelines followed – and you’re not allowed to occupy the same slot for longer than an hour at a time.

We caught up with three Grafton Street buskers – a violinist who has only recently started playing the street, a funk band making their first foray into busking and a singer-songwriter who plays his original songs for passers-by.

“Damien Rice and Glen Hansard were both buskers on Grafton Street,” that singer-songwriter, David Owens, said.

We have a culture of busking here and a lot of tourists come here specifically to see them.

The 29-year-old Galway singer said he originally worked as an engineer but quit his job to work full time as a musician. He’s visited 35 different countries over the past five years in the course of his new career.

The Grafton Street scene can also be quite competitive. Owens says there’s a specific queuing system for performers – meaning a performer could be waiting for two to three hours to play one of the designated busking spots.

