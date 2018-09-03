Man (40s) dies after being struck by truck on motorway in Tipperary

A MAN IN his 40s has died after being struck by a truck yesterday evening.

The incident occurred on the M8 motorway close to junction 11 in Cahir in Tipperary.

The pedestrian – a man in his 40s – suffered fatal injuries when he was struck by the truck just after 5pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The southbound section of the M8 was closed between junctions 11 and 12 following the crash, and diversions were set in place, but the motorway has since reopened.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.