Camembert cheese recalled from Avoca stores due to possible presence of E. coli

A BATCH OF Camembert cheese has been recalled from Avoca stores and customers have been advised not to consume it.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland have issued a recall notice for Camembert de Normandie Cheese which is sold at Avoca stores.

The cheese is being recalled because of the possible presence of E. coli.

The batch code in question is 260218DS0. The use-by date is 02.05.18.

“Following detection of shiga toxin-producing Eschericia coli O26 in a raw milk cheese, the above batch of Camembert de Normandie cheese is being recalled by La Fromagerie du Plessis,” the FSAI said.