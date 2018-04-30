  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Audit shows 17 women caught up in CervicalCheck controversy have died

A HSE team was sent in to conduct a review on Friday.

By Daragh Brophy Monday 30 Apr 2018, 2:30 PM
1 hour ago 26,641 Views 69 Comments
THE HSE HAS confirmed that 17 women whose cases were reviewed as part of an audit into the CervicalCheck controversy have died.

Additionally, the probe carried out by the HSE’s Serious Incident Management Team has found that of the 208 cervical smear result cases being scrutinised (which increased from 206), only 46 women were told about the history of their smear tests.

The remaining 162 of the women were not told that they may have had a delayed diagnosis and could have benefitted from earlier treatment.

The team of experts, who were sent in to examine the cases on Friday, have been briefing the media this afternoon.

Since 2008 1,482 cases of cervical cancer have been notified to the CervicalCheck, the country’s national cervical screening programme.

In the majority of these cases there has been no requirement for further review.

However, a review was warranted in 442 cases. It emerged on Friday that, of these, 206 reviews suggested a different result that would have “recommended an investigation to occur at an earlier stage”. That was increased to 208 since the weekend investigation.

