Dublin: 15 °C Friday 4 May, 2018
Charity offers emergency funding for counselling for women affected by CervicalCheck scandal

The funding will go towards counselling sessions in their own community.

By Sean Murray Friday 4 May 2018, 2:51 PM
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Chinnapong
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Chinnapong

EMERGENCY FUNDING TO support counselling services to women who’ve been directly affected by the CervicalCheck scandal has been made available by the Irish Cancer Society.

The charity said it had received a huge number of calls in the past few days from women who are concerned about what has emerged about the national screening service.

The CervicalCheck scandal came into the public eye last week when Vicky Phelan, whose cervical cancer is now terminal, settled a High Court action against a US laboratory for €2.5 million over incorrect smear test results from 2011.

Over the past 10 days, more information has continued to emerge about the controversy whereby women were told that they had normal smear test results in error. While not a test for cancer, a smear test that results in an abnormal reading can warrant further investigations to test for the presence cancer.

It has since emerged that more than 1,500 women who developed cervical cancer did not have their cases reviewed by CervicalCheck.

The HSE has meanwhile confirmed that 17 women whose cases were reviewed as part of an audit have died. It has yet to be determined if their deaths were due to delayed diagnoses.

Speaking today, the Irish Cancer Society said that funding has now been made available for 500 counselling sessions in 25 of its affiliated support centres .

cancer centres

The charity’s head of services and advocacy Donal Buggy said: “Understandably, many women are deeply affected and need support, reassurance and practical help.

Through our existing network across the country, we are making additional money for counselling available so women in Dublin can get the support they so desperately need at this time.

Irish Cancer Society nurses will be assisting in calling back women who have contacted the CervicalCheck helpline this week and are waiting for a response.

Buggy added: “Women are out there worrying and waiting for a call back so they can have their concerns and worries addressed. We want to help reassure these women.”

Sean Murray
