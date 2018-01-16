Man in his 50s arrested after cannabis growhouses found in Dublin and Kildare

A MAN IN his 50s has been arrested by gardaí as part of ongoing investigations into the discovery of cannabis grow houses in Shankill, Co Dublin and Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

The man was arrested during an operation involving the Dun Laoghaire and Kildare Drugs Units in Kildare town earlier today. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station and can be held for up to seven days.

Source: Garda Press Office

The man was arrested as part of ongoing investigations into the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Shankill on Sunday, where cannabis plants with an estimated value of €500,000 were seized, and a grow house in Kilcullen on Saturday and seizure of cannabis plants with an approximate value of €750,000.