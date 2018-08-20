Watch: We answered all your CAO questions live this morning

EARLIER THIS MORNING, tens of thousands of students around Ireland received third level offers from the Central Applications Office, or CAO.

For some lucky students, the process was simple: get first choice, accept offer, start daydreaming about Freshers’ Week.

For others, who didn’t get the Leaving Cert points they had hoped for or saw the CAO points for their chosen points rise higher than expected, this morning brings a mix of emotions.

Do I accept my second (or third, or fourth) choice? Can I appeal my results? Will I get another shot next week with the Round Two CAO offers? Is my life over?

We had career guidance specialist Andree Harpur and DCUSU vice president for welfare and equality Aisling Fagan in studio with us for a CAO Facebook Live this morning, in association with KBC.

Andree and Aisling answered live viewer questions, analysed this year’s points and gave future students some tips on how to get settled into third level life.

You can watch it back right here.

Wondering if you got the course you wanted? You’ll find a full list of this year’s CAO points right here, broken down by institution.